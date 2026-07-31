Ousted South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol received an 18-month suspended prison sentence for election law violations

The Seoul Central District Court convicted Yoon under the Public Official Election Act for deliberately lying to voters during his 2022 campaign

Ghanaian social media users reacted strongly to the verdict, drawing sharp comparisons with accountability standards in Ghana and Africa

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Ousted South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has been handed an 18-month suspended prison sentence after being convicted of making false statements during his 2022 presidential election campaign.

The Seoul Central District Court found Yoon guilty under South Korea's Public Official Election Act, ruling that he had deliberately misled voters across several campaign appearances, including debates and media interviews.

Former South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol sentenced to 18 months for lying during the 2022 election campaign. Photo credit: Yoon Suk Yeol.

Source: UGC

Yoon's Campaign Lies Detailed by Court

The court identified two specific violations at the heart of the conviction.

First, Yoon denied any personal connection between himself, his wife Kim Keon Hee, and a shaman named Jeon Seong-bae.

The court found that this claim was false and that both Yoon and his wife maintained a long-standing relationship with Jeon.

Second, Yoon denied that he had introduced a lawyer to Yoon Woo-jin, a former chief of the Yongsan Tax Office who was subsequently imprisoned for accepting corporate bribes.

The court ruled that Yoon had knowingly allowed his name and senior standing to be used to facilitate those introductions, making his denial a deliberate untruth directed at the electorate.

Ghanaians react to South Korean verdict

News of the sentencing reached Ghanaian audiences through a news card shared on X by GhOne TV on Friday, July 11, 2026, drawing a wave of responses from users who drew pointed comparisons with political accountability in Ghana and across Africa.

YawThebra (@YawDebrah_) asked:

"What constitution are they using please? Maybe we can adopt a thing or two."

Cobinah Nti (@cobinanti) remarked:

"You see the type of democracy that we use here in Ghana and Africa in general, it will not take us anywhere. Our leaders are not serious, and they will always do what favors them. YK, I sometimes don't blame the South Africans for being xenophobic against us."

Gyasi_Original (@gyasi_xx) wrote:

"If this happens in Ghana, we will get some Honorable Members of Parliament to sit on the floor until their release. A clear joke country that keeps on electing Comedians.. Why would a whole members of parliament feel pity for corrupt politicians when they are prosecuted?!!"

Dzifa (@_rnarh) also questioned:

"Do they also practice our kind of democracy or dema own be unique, anyone to clarify?"

Yoon Suk Yeol had already faced significant legal and political pressure prior to this conviction.

He was ousted from the presidency following a political crisis triggered by his short-lived declaration of martial law in December 2024, which lasted only hours before being overturned by South Korea's National Assembly.

Read the post on X below:

Ghana increases presidential term to five years

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Attorney General Dr Dominic Ayine had presented the government's White Paper on the Constitutional Review Committee's recommendations.

The government had accepted a proposal to extend the presidential and parliamentary term from four years to five years.

A recommendation to lower the minimum age for presidential candidates had also received conditional approval from the government.

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Source: YEN.com.gh