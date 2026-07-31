A member of Kristo Asafo and Team Adwoa Safo says Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka was buried at midnight

She claimed the hearse seen at Transitions Funeral Home was not carrying the late Kantanka's body

According to her, the Kristo Asafo founder was buried like a traditional chief because he was regarded as a king, whom she described as Obrempong

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A member of Kristo Asafo Mission and Team Adwoa Safo has claimed that Apostle Prof. Emeritus Dr. Ing. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka was secretly buried at midnight after his funeral service.

Adwoa Safo's team explains why Kantanka was buried at midnight after the funeral. Image credit: Capital Accra, Kwadwo Safo Kantanka

Source: TikTok

In a video circulating on social media, the woman said the burial took place in the early hours of the day, after thousands of mourners had gathered to pay their final respects to the renowned inventor and founder of Kristo Asafo.

Kristo Asafo member explains midnight burial

According to her, the hearse that was earlier spotted at Transitions Funeral Home did not contain Kantanka's body.

She alleged that the late Kantanka's body had already been transported to the funeral grounds before the funeral commenced, saying the vehicle seen by the public was not the one carrying his remains.

The woman further explained that the decision was made because Kantanka was regarded as a king, adding that "a king must not be treated wrongly." She also described him as a holy man who "had no dirt on him."

She went on to say that he was buried at exactly 12 a.m., claiming that such a practice aligns with how chiefs are traditionally buried in parts of Ghana.

During her remarks, she repeatedly referred to the late Kristo Asafo leader as Obrempong, a title often used to honour highly respected traditional figures.

Claims add new twist to funeral discussions

Her remarks have added another layer to the discussions surrounding Kantanka's funeral, which has generated widespread public attention over the past few days.

The claims also come after earlier reports and public speculation over the movement of the late inventor's body before the funeral.

Watch the TikTok video below:

However, no official statement has been issued by the Kantanka family or Kristo Asafo Mission confirming the details of the alleged midnight burial.

Akofena's team says Adwoa Safo outsmarted them

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Akofena's spokesperson, Dr Philip Siaw, has spoken publicly following the confusion surrounding Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's funeral procession.

He claimed there was still a hearse with a coffin parked at the Transitions Funeral Home while another vehicle was seen heading to the funeral grounds.

The spokesperson said they chose to respect Ghana's laws despite the uncertainty surrounding the body.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh