The Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, encouraged men to report to the appropriate authorities if their spouses abuse them.

The Minister said that nobody should be abused, irrespective of their gender.

Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, Minister of Gender Children and Social Protection urges men to report their wives who abuse them. Photo credit: Naa Momo Lartey/Facebook & Getty Images

In an interview with Accra-based GHOne TV, Dr Lartey acknowledged that some men are also victims in abusive relationships and encouraged them to report so they can receive help.

"If your wife abuses or physically assaults you, report her to the authorities," she said to men.

The Minister added that the ministry will continually educate Ghanaians about abuse to reduce it.

"We are committed to educating Ghanaians about abuse. Ignorance of the law will not be tolerated."

Reactions to men reporting abuse

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post on social media. Read them below:

Kwame Tse said:

"I know this man who always reports to the police station that his wife is abusing him. The way they used to laugh at him at the police station 😂."

Prosper Sammy wrote:

"Madam, for this country or where exactly?"

Godsway Agorgli said:

"Hahaha... Who go mind the man sef? 🤔"

Jane Nana Adjoa wrote:

"It's funny, though, but some men have wet handkerchiefs in their pockets. The very slim guys call for this alarm. Their taste in women is XXXL. Come out and complain ooo, don't die boneless 😄 I think it's only pastors who aren't afraid of their giant wives. Let's check the fantastic billboards of some pastors and wives. The pose alone tells you the David in them."

Baqir Mohammed said:

"Finally, our mother is speaking for us. We too we suffer.😁👍🏽."

Richard Larry Tetteh wrote:

"And who says the authorities are themselves spared? No man is safe ooo. It’s the shame that’s keeping them silent."

Emmanuel Owulaku Langbordzor said:

"Like joke, like joke, those smallish men who married huge women are suffering ooo but they can't say it because it feels shameful but it's really happening."

Shamsudeen Mampahiya wrote:

"Maa, they always tell me to be a man 👏🥹 so I don't know whether keeping quiet is what they mean by being a man or something else, please give us a place of rehab for men 🥹👏."

Ebenezer Vandyck Tandoh said:

"They will make fun of him. Men are vulnerable in our current world."

