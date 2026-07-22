The US government updated its official military enlistment requirements on July 15, 2026, including age limits for all six branches

Age windows vary considerably across the branches, with some accepting recruits well into their 40s

Non-US citizens holding a valid Green Card may also qualify to enlist if they meet English language requirements

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The US government has published updated military enlistment requirements covering all six branches of its armed forces, with the latest revision dated July 15, 2026, on the official US government website.

The update outlines the age ranges, citizenship conditions, and residency requirements that prospective recruits must meet before they can enlist on active duty.

The US government updated military enlistment requirements on 15 July 2026, outlining age limits and citizenship criteria for all six armed forces branches. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

US military age limits by branch

The minimum enlistment age across all six branches is 17 years old, but the upper limits differ considerably depending on the branch a candidate wishes to join.

The Marine Corps carries the strictest age ceiling, accepting applicants only up to the age of 28. The Army extends that window to 35, while the Coast Guard and Navy both accept candidates up to 41.

The Air Force and Space Force have the highest upper limits, each accepting recruits up to the age of 42.

The full breakdown is as follows: Air Force, 17 to 42; Army, 17 to 35; Coast Guard, 17 to 41; Marine Corps, 17 to 28; Navy, 17 to 41; Space Force, 17 to 42.

The US government noted that individuals who fall outside the published age ceilings are not automatically disqualified and advised such persons to consult directly with a recruiter to determine whether alternative pathways exist.

Who qualifies to enlist in US military

Beyond age, the government set out the citizenship and residency conditions that must be satisfied before a person can join the military. Both US citizens and certain non-citizens are eligible to enlist, provided the non-citizen holds a valid US Permanent Resident Card, commonly referred to as a Green Card.

Non-citizen applicants must also demonstrate full proficiency in English, specifically the ability to speak, read, and write the language fluently.

The government further clarified that military enlistment cannot be used as a route into the United States. Individuals are explicitly barred from attempting to join any branch as a means of entering the country or securing a visa.

Prospective recruits seeking further guidance on eligibility are advised to contact a military recruiter directly before applying.

US releases list of salaries for enlisted personnel

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the US Army had released the pay structure for enlisted US Army soldiers.

The data was published by the Defence Finance and Accounting Service, a department under the Department of War.

The salary details in the US military report differ from those for commissioned officers.

Source: YEN.com.gh