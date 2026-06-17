Canada has sparked reactions with its announcement seeking skilled professionals from Ghana and other countries

This comes after the country opened opportunities for experienced foreign workers to relocate and work in Canada

Social media users who took to the comments section of the post have shared varied opinions on the move by the North American country

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Canada has announced that it is seeking French speakers to work in the country.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) made the disclosure in a Facebook post on June 12.

Canada opens the door for French skilled professionals to relocate to the country in 2026 under the Express Entry scheme. Photo credit: LUDOVIC MARIN, Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to the agency, the aim was to recruit skilled professionals for key sectors to help boost Canada's economy.

In line with this, the IRCC stated that it was seeking professionals with the required education, training, credentials, and work experience.

"We’re recruiting high-skilled French-speaking workers across Canada with work experience in priority occupations to contribute to Canada’s long-term economic success. If you have the training, credentials and experience we’re looking for, explore our immigration pathways and build your future in Canada."

At the time of writing this report, the post had generated more than 900 likes and over 200 comments.

The Facebook post announcing jobs for French speakers is below:

Canada announces opportunities for Ghanaian and other nationals in certain fields to enter the country. Photo credit: @JOE KLAMAR / Getty Images, @ Cindy Ord /Getty Images

Source: UGC

Reactions to Canada's job announcement

Social media users who thronged the comments section of the post shared their views on the Canadian government's decision to recruit foreign workers.

Jaspreet Singh Kalsi stated:

"I am a Red Seal licensed Auto Body Technician (310B). I came to Canada in 2019 and have been struggling ever since to get permanent residency, but it still hasn’t happened because new rules and laws keep changing all the time. I worked legally, paid taxes, and did my job honestly, but it feels like there is no place for honesty in Canada anymore. For the first five years, my Indian Punjabi employer mentally and financially harassed me through the LMIA work permit system. In the beginning, he paid me only $8 per hour, made me work unpaid overtime, and never paid my five years of vacation pay either."

Mark Markguyver Gibbons wrote:

"Hiring highly skilled French-speaking workers across Canada while 80% of Canada speaks English only sounds right for Immigration Canada. Send French-speaking newcomers into English-only areas and be as sensible as their other policies."

Darcy Ross stated:

"Bring back entry requirements, security screening and financially stable people. End benefits. Non-contributors deserve nothing. It is a privilege, not a right, to be here. Many have an entitled attitude but haven't contributed. We used to attract the best. Now not so much. We owe people nothing. It is time to focus on Canadians."

Canada warns travellers ahead of World Cup

YEN.com.gh also reported that Canada had warned foreigners planning to travel to the country.

The country, in a statement, urged applicants not to trust middlemen who make false promises about helping them move abroad.

It added that individuals who submit fake documents during the application process could face a five-year ban from entering Canada.

Source: YEN.com.gh