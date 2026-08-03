South Africa's Department of Home Affairs published a government gazette proposing a new electronic processing fee for online visa and permit applications

The $30 fee would apply to travellers using the country's Electronic Travel Authorisation system, according to a gazette published on July 27, 2026

The minister said the proposed fee is intended to cover the cost of maintaining South Africa's fully subsidised online application platform

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South Africa's Department of Home Affairs has moved to introduce a $30 (GH₵349.50) travel permit fee for visitors applying through the country's Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system.

South Africa, under President Cyril Ramaphosa, plans to impose a $30 travel permit fee for all visitors using the ETA visa system. Photo source: Per-Anders Pettersson, AJ-Watt/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The proposal, outlined in Government Gazette No. 55072 published on July 27, 2026, sets out an electronic processing fee equivalent to roughly $30 (GH₵349.50).

The charge would apply to all visa and permit applications submitted and processed through the official online platform.

South Africa's $30 ETA fee proposal

According to the gazette, the minister justified the proposed fee as a measure to cover the operational cost of the country's fully subsidised online application platform.

The platform currently allows travellers to submit and track permit applications digitally, at no cost to applicants.

The Department of Home Affairs has not yet confirmed a date for the fee to take effect, and the gazette signals an intention to formalise the charge through regulation.

What the fee means for travellers

At the current exchange rate, R500 translates to approximately $30, placing South Africa's proposed ETA fee broadly in line with similar charges applied by other countries that operate electronic travel authorisation (ETA) systems.

An approved ETA allows foreign travellers to stay in the country for up to 90 days per visit and provides the option of extending the stay once for an additional 90 days through an online application.

According to the authorities, the digital permit is linked to a QR code that can be stored on a mobile device or printed for presentation at immigration checkpoints, enabling travellers to use automated border gates where available.

South African authorities have reiterated that travellers who are required to obtain an ETA or eVisa before departure will be denied entry if they arrive without valid authorisation.

South Africa does not issue visas or electronic travel permits on arrival, making advance approval mandatory for eligible travellers.

The new proposed fee would affect international visitors who rely on the online platform to obtain travel permits before entering South Africa, adding a new cost layer to what has until now been a free digital service.

The Instagram post detailing South Africa's proposed travel permit fee is below:

South Africa lists selected eVisa-eligible countries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about South Africa's eVisa portal, which allows eligible nationals from select countries to apply for permits entirely online.

The initiative raised significant questions about accessibility, as only 18 of Africa's 54 nations made the eligibility cut, leaving many potential travellers without streamlined entry options.

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Source: YEN.com.gh