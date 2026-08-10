Kumasi-based blogger By Grace TV shared details of what transpired in the lead-up to Beatrice Owarewa Siaw's death on Saturday, August 8, 2026

Beatrice Owarewa Siaw, known as Nana Yaa, was a businesswoman, philanthropist and NPP Council of Patrons member aspiring to represent Asante Mampong

The video documenting her final moments went viral on TikTok, drawing widespread grief and concern from Ghanaians over health and stress

Beatrice Owarewa Siaw, affectionately called Nana Yaa, a Ghanaian businesswoman, philanthropist, and aspiring parliamentary candidate for the Asante Mampong Constituency under the New Patriotic Party (NPP), passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2026.

The Alleged details of the late NPP Asante Mampong Aspiring MP Beatrice Owarewa Siaw's final moments emerge. Photo source: AMReport, Ahenfie FM

Source: Facebook

A video shared by Kumasi-based blogger By Grace TV on TikTok has since gone viral, with the presenter recounting the alleged events that unfolded in her final moments before her untimely death.

Beatrice Owarewa Siaw's final moments before death

The video, filmed in an interview-style monologue against a brick wall backdrop and branded under the By Grace TV name, details what reportedly transpired leading up to the death of the late politician.

It was interspersed with footage of a crowd gathered outdoors, believed to be at a public gathering, as tribute images of Nana Yaa appeared on screen throughout.

According to the Kumasi-based blogger, the late Beatrice Siaw had visited a pharmacy to purchase medicine earlier on Saturday, August 8, 2026, but was seen slumping after leaving the premises.

He noted that some bystanders took the deceased politician and initially rushed her to a clinic before she was transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) after the health professionals realised that her health situation was serious.

The late New Patriotic Party (NPP) Asante Mampong parliamentary aspirant reportedly passed away while receiving medical treatment at

Beatrice Owarewa Siaw had been a prominent figure within the NPP, serving on the party's Council of Patrons while actively pursuing a bid to become the parliamentary candidate for Asante Mampong in the Ashanti Region in the 2028 general elections in Ghana.

The cause of death and the full circumstances surrounding her passing had not been officially disclosed at the time of this report.

The TikTok video detailing Beatrice Owarewa Siaw's alleged final moments is below:

Beatrice Owarewa Siaw's demise stirs reactions

The video drew significant attention across social media, with many viewers mourning her passing and calling attention to the health pressures facing Ghanaians in public life.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from viewers:

Your News Update said:

"One thing that is killing us GHANAIANS is BP. Stress and depression are killing us."

Cutie commented:

"BP ohh guys, this world is a stressful world so always add to your routine of checking your vital signs 😩."

Ellakwekie wrote:

"Let us rest when we feel tired! Stress is killing people ooo. Let us learn how to rest. Awwww. It might have been too much stress that caused her death. May her soul rest in peace."

Ghana's deputy ambassador to Saudi Arabia dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Sanni Jajah, Ghana's Deputy Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, who tragically passed away at the age of 56 on August 9, 2026.

His passing evoked heartfelt tributes from Ghanaians, many of whom described him as a humble and deeply respected figure, leaving a lasting impact on those who knew him.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh