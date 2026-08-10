US Explains How Foreigners Can Get Faster Citizenship Through Military Service

USCIS has confirmed that non-US citizens serving or who have served in the American military can pursue citizenship through a special, faster pathway

Two sections of the Immigration and Nationality Act govern the process, each carrying its own eligibility criteria and documentation requirements

Eligible applicants can file Form N-400 at no cost, and some standard naturalisation requirements may be reduced or waived entirely

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The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has confirmed that non-US citizens currently serving or who have previously served in the American armed forces can pursue citizenship through an expedited route under special provisions of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA).

Two sections of the INA govern military naturalisation: Section 328 and Section 329. Each carries distinct eligibility requirements, and qualifying applicants can file Form N-400, the standard Application for Naturalisation, free of charge under either provision.

USCIS confirms non-US citizens serving in the military can fast-track citizenship via Sections 328 and 329 of the Immigration and Nationality Act, with reduced fees. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies under Section 328

Under Section 328, a non-citizen who has served honourably in the US armed forces for a cumulative period of at least one year becomes eligible to apply for naturalisation. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and must hold lawful permanent resident status at the time of their naturalisation interview.

Additionally, applicants must demonstrate good moral character for a minimum of five years before filing, prove basic knowledge of US history and government, and show an ability to read, write, and speak English, unless a waiver applies.

The documentation required differs depending on whether the applicant is still on active duty or has already been discharged.

Those currently serving must submit a completed Form N-426, which requires certification of military service from within their chain of command. Those who have completed their service must provide a DD Form 214 or another official discharge document.

Notably, certain standard naturalisation requirements, including minimum physical presence or residency thresholds within the United States, may be reduced or waived entirely, depending on the applicant's service circumstances.

How to get citizenship through military route

USCIS has advised that many military installations have a designated liaison officer available to guide applicants through the naturalisation process. These officers are typically found within community service centres, family liaison offices, or the Judge Advocate General's office on base.

Completed applications, together with all required supporting documents, should be posted to USCIS, P.O. Box 4446, Chicago, IL 60680-4446. Applicants also have the option to file Form N-400 online by registering an account on the USCIS platform.

The confirmation from USCIS underscores a longstanding but often underutilised provision that offers a meaningful pathway to citizenship for foreign nationals who have chosen to serve in the United States military.

US announces visa denial for specific group

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the US had revoked the visas of eight foreign nationals, each of whom was facing serious criminal charges in the country.

The move forms part of a broader effort to use every available tool to deny visas to applicants with violent histories and remove those who pose a threat to Americans.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh