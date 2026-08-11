The UAE government published the exact monthly income thresholds foreigners must meet to qualify for permanent residence in the country

The minimum salary requirement differs based on whether an applicant's employer provides housing or not

Financial solvency is one of several conditions applicants must satisfy alongside the income threshold

The United Arab Emirates has published the minimum monthly income a foreign national must earn to be eligible for permanent residence, setting out the figures directly on its official government website.

The published guidelines make clear that the financial threshold an applicant must meet is tied to their housing situation at the time they apply.

The UAE sets monthly income thresholds for foreign nationals applying for permanent residence, varying by housing provision, with minimums of AED 3,000 or AED 4,000. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

UAE income thresholds for permanent residence

Foreigners whose employers provide accommodation are required to earn a minimum of AED 3,000 per month. Applicants who arrange their own housing face a higher requirement, with the government setting the bar at AED 4,000 per month for those without employer-provided accommodation.

The UAE government's published criteria state: "Financial solvency must be demonstrated, with a minimum monthly income of AED 3,000 plus employer-provided housing, or AED 4,000 if housing is not provided."

Other conditions applicants must meet

The income thresholds form only part of the broader set of requirements attached to a permanent residence application.

The UAE government noted that financial solvency is one of several criteria prospective residents must satisfy, with additional conditions outlined in the published guidelines that applicants are expected to meet alongside the earnings requirement.

For Ghanaians and other Africans considering relocation to the UAE, the income benchmarks are a particularly important early consideration.

Meeting the financial solvency requirement represents a foundational step in any successful permanent residence application, and understanding the relevant threshold based on one's housing arrangement is essential before beginning the process.

UAE announces new work visa requirements

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the United Arab Emirates had introduced a mandatory new condition for Ghanaian nationals seeking employment in the Gulf nation.

Under Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship Decision No. 1/36 of 2026, all applicants for UAE employment visas must now obtain a Good Conduct Certificate, commonly referred to as a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC).

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Source: YEN.com.gh