Popular TikToker Humble Soul voluntarily reported to a police station at Kasoa Millennium City on July 6, 2026, following a complaint filed by his baby mama

His baby mama, Shantel, and her family accused Humble Soul of having sexual relations with her when she was 14 years old, and he was 18

The alleged relationship reportedly resulted in the birth of their 4-year-old daughter

Popular Ghanaian TikToker Humble Soul has been detained by police at Kasoa Millennium City after his baby mama, Shantel, and her family filed a complaint against him.

Ghanaian TikToker Humble Soul Detained After Baby Mama Reports Him to Police

Source: UGC

The State News broke the story on X on July 6, 2026, revealing that the content creator walked into the station voluntarily after learning of the complaint lodged against him.

Accusations against TikToker Humble Soul

Shantel and her family allege that Humble Soul engaged in a sexual relationship with her when she was 14 years old. He was 18 at the time. The encounter reportedly resulted in the birth of their daughter, who is now four years old.

The age difference at the time of the alleged relationship places the matter within the scope of laws governing the protection of minors in Ghana, which criminalise sexual activity with individuals below the age of 16.

Despite the gravity of the accusations, Humble Soul chose to present himself to the Kasoa Millennium City police station rather than wait to be summoned. He was subsequently detained as officers began processing the complaint brought forward by Shantel and her family.

The X post below contains footage from the police station where TikToker Humble Soul was reportedly held.

Source: YEN.com.gh