Asnat, the handmaiden of Queen Nandi, publicly spoke against reports that Kubala Kingdom leader Atehene was taken to a rehabilitation centre

The maiden compared the decision to place Atehene in rehabilitation to persecution he reportedly faced in Britain because of his faith before his deportation

Asnat's remarks have divided opinions among Atehene's followers, with some questioning her opposition to a move framed as being in the King's interest

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A woman who identifies herself as a handmaiden to Queen Nandi within the Kubala Kingdom has openly challenged reports surrounding the apparent hospitalisation of its leader, King Atehene, at a rehabilitation centre.

Atehene's maiden, Asnat, rejects Kubala King's Rehabilitation, claiming he is being mistreated. Image credit: Queen Nandi

Source: Facebook

Asnat shared her objections in a video posted to TikTok on Monday, 10 August 2026, directing her message at Ghanaians and the Ashanti people.

She described the decision to place Atehene in rehabilitation as an act of mistreatment rather than a gesture of support.

Asnat compares move to past persecution

Drawing on the King's religious beliefs, Asnat framed the situation in stark terms.

"People of Ghana, Tribe of Judah, the Ashanti people, what you have done to the King is even worse than what Edomites did to him in Britain because of his faith in Yahowah and his love for his harem and Tribe," she said in the video.

She further insisted that neither his faith nor his loyalty to Queen Nandi would be shaken by the circumstances surrounding him, positioning the rehabilitation as an affront to his identity rather than a medical or welfare decision.

Family decision draws divided reactions

Reports indicate that Atehene's family was responsible for the decision to send him to the rehabilitation centre, a move that has drawn considerable public attention.

Opinions have remained split, with some acknowledging the family's intent while others from the supposed kingdom have sided with Asnat's view that the handling of the matter was inappropriate.

The video has prompted debate online, with viewers questioning both the basis of Asnat's opposition and the broader circumstances surrounding the King's current condition.

Atehene's family and representatives have yet to provide further clarification on his wellbeing or the specific details behind the rehabilitation decision.

The TikTok video from the camp of Atehene is below.

Wife of Atehene speaks about rehab

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Queen Nandi has made fresh claims about Kubala King’s family after his reported admission to rehab.

Her latest TikTok post comes as the Kubala story continues to draw attention in Ghana.

The message has added another emotional twist to the controversy surrounding the self-styled king.

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Source: YEN.com.gh