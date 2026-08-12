Anthropic's global index placed Ghana 94th out of 116 tracked countries for per-capita Claude AI usage

Ghana's usage index sits at 0.27x the global baseline of 1.0x, meaning Ghanaians use the tool at roughly a quarter of the expected rate

Anthropic's data shows high AI usage concentrates in small, wealthy economies, with Ghana's ranking reflecting a wider developing-world pattern

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Ghana has been ranked 94th out of 116 countries in per-capita usage of Claude, the AI assistant developed by Anthropic, placing the country in the middle-to-lower tier of the index.

Adjusted for the working-age population, Ghana recorded a usage index of 0.27x, compared with a global baseline of 1.0x.

Ghana ranked 94th out of 116 countries in per-capita usage of Claude. Credit: SOPA Images/Marie-Claude Lemay

Source: Getty Images

In practical terms, that figure means each working-age Ghanaian uses Claude at roughly a quarter of the rate that would be expected if usage were distributed evenly across the global population.

Anthropic's data reveals a clear pattern: per-capita Claude usage correlates strongly with GDP and tends to cluster in small, technologically advanced economies.

Countries such as Israel, Singapore, and Australia lead the index, reflecting the concentration of high-income, tech-forward populations at the top of the rankings.

Ghana's position at 94th is consistent with trends observed across many developing economies rather than reflecting any country-specific factor.

Several nations in similar economic brackets register comparably low usage figures on the same index.

The ranking places Ghana's AI adoption in a broader development context, where the gap between high-income and lower-income economies in emerging technology uptake remains significant.

The 0.27x figure points to both the scale of the opportunity and the extent of the gap that currently exists in Ghana's technology integration relative to global leaders.

Most frequent use of AI in Ghana

Homework 13.9% Self-presentation writing 6.3% Web front-end 5.1% Promotional writing 3.8% Workplace writing 3.0% Starting a business 2.7% Slide decks 2.6% Document transformation 2.5% Emotional Wellbeing and Support 2.3% Formatted writing 2.2%

Most distinctive use of AI in Ghana

Homework 2.2x Document transformation 1.9x AI app building1.7x Web front-end 1.5x Self-presentation writing1.5x Software development — other 1.4x Reference and fact-finding1.4x Formatted writing1.3x

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Source: YEN.com.gh