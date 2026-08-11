The Ghana Immigration Service announced it has dropped the manual process for issuing B1 and B2 visas under the Emergency Entry Visa schedule

All applications in both categories must now be submitted through the GIS Electronic Visa platform starting August 3, 2026

Each online application attracts a standard fee of $260.00, payable by credit or debit card on the portal

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The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has formally ended the manual processing of B1 (Business) and B2 (Tourist) visas under its Emergency Entry Visa (EEV) schedule, replacing it with a fully digital application system that took effect on August 3, 2026.

The Service announced the transition in a public notice, confirming that all applications falling under the two visa categories must now be submitted through its Electronic Visa platform.

Ghana Immigration Service Moves B1 and B2 Emergency Visa Applications Online From August 3

Source: Getty Images

Both individual travellers and corporate entities acting on behalf of clients are eligible to apply through the new digital portal.

A notice on Facebook indicated that the standard processing fee of $260.00 applies to each submission, payable by either credit or debit card directly on the platform.

GIS stated that the shift to an online system is designed to improve efficiency, transparency and convenience in processing emergency entry applications for business and tourist travel into Ghana.

How to Apply and Who to Contact

Applicants requiring further guidance have been directed to reach the Service via telephone on 0291513470, 0291513231 or 0256126801.

Additional information is available on the GIS official website at gis.gov.gh as well as on the Service's official social media pages.

The move reflects a broader push by Ghanaian public institutions to digitise administrative processes, reducing paperwork and the delays associated with in-person document handling.

Ghana's visa-on-arrival policy

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that Ghana had a visa-on-arrival policy to boost tourism in December 2024.

The new policy was meant to make travel more convenient for visitors coming into the country this festive season.

The policy ended in January 15, 2025, with all travellers entering Ghana able to do so without a pre-approved visa.

The initiative formed part of the ‘December in GH’ campaign, under the broader ‘Beyond the Return’ programme.

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Source: YEN.com.gh