The alleged sister of Ghanaian TikToker Sexxy Vida has spoken publicly about the circumstances surrounding her reported death

Sexxy Vida had reportedly been experiencing weakness and high blood pressure during her pregnancy in the days before the incident

The alleged sister claimed the TikToker collapsed at work and was placed on life support before she passed away

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The alleged sister of Ghanaian TikToker Sexxy Vida has given a detailed account of what she says led to the popular content creator's reported death, including claims about her pregnancy, ignored medical advice, and a workplace collapse.

Sexxy Vida’s alleged sister shares a heartbreaking account of the circumstances surrounding her death. Image credit: @sexxyvida

Source: TikTok

According to the alleged sister, Sexxy Vida had been struggling with weakness tied to her pregnancy in the period before her death.

She said the TikToker visited a friend on Sunday alongside her husband, Gomez, and her condition was noticed by those present during the visit.

Sexxy Vida warned against returning to work

"She was pregnant, and you know pregnancy comes with a lot of high blood pressure. On Sunday, she went to visit a friend with her husband, Gomez, but she looked weak. She was asked to take two weeks' leave from work, but she refused," the alleged sister said.

She added that Sexxy Vida was also cautioned about her daily commute.

"She was also advised to avoid riding a bicycle to work, but she claimed she was strong," the alleged sister recounted.

Despite those warnings, the TikToker reportedly returned to work. It was during that shift, the alleged sister claimed, that Sexxy Vida's condition deteriorated dramatically.

"She went to work and, in the process, she fell and hit her head on the floor," she said.

TikToker placed on life support

Following the fall, Sexxy Vida was rushed to hospital, where medical staff reportedly placed her on life support.

"She was rushed to the hospital and was given life support, but unfortunately, she passed on," the alleged sister said.

Her reported death has since prompted an outpouring of grief among followers and fellow TikTokers.

The TikTok video of Sexxy Vida's supposed sister speaking about her death is below:

Reactions to Sexxy Vida's death

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media:

@selinaaura wrote:

"I think Gomez wanted to have a baby abroad, which wasn't healthy for Vida awwww."

@DENZIL_MAAME added:

"Dead with the baby inside the womb 😭."

@datbitchpurr commented:

"But wasn't she just on live like on Sunday or Saturday wow 🥲."

Sexxy Vida's pregnancy announcement video surfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of the popular Ghanaian TikToker Sexxy Vida announcing her pregnancy has begun circulating on social media following reports of her sudden passing.

The announcement was reportedly made during a live session, with a colleague seen reacting with excitement and offering health advice for the unborn baby.

Fans and content creators have flooded social media with tributes as many await a formal statement from Sexxy Vida's family, including her cause of death.

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Source: YEN.com.gh