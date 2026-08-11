Popular Ghanaian TikToker Sexxy Vida was reported dead, sparking widespread shock and grief among fans and fellow content creators online

TikTokers Abrewa Vida and Sampsonwaa addressed the tragedy in videos, with Sampsonwaa claiming Vida had recently lost her pregnancy before the reported death

No official confirmation of Sexxy Vida's death had come from her family or management as of the time of publication

Popular Ghanaian TikToker Sexxy Vida has reportedly died, sparking huge grief on social media.

Ghanaians heartbroken as popular TikToker Sexxy Vida reportedly dies. Image credit: @sexxy.vida.officia

Source: TikTok

Several popular TikTokers have reported the news, with many expressing shock and grief over the unexpected tragedy.

In a video, TikToker Abrewa Vida wondered if the news that the popular Belgium-based creator had died was true, before later sharing another video appearing to confirm it.

Popular blogger thosecalledcelebs also appeared to confirm the news, sharing a video of TikToker Sampsonwaa speaking about the tragedy.

Sampsonwaa said she had been informed that Vida, a mother of nine who had recently become pregnant once more, had lost her baby and was in the hospital.

It is currently unclear what may have caused Sexxy Vida's death, and no official confirmation has come from her family or management.

The TikTok video announcing Sexxy Vida's death is below.

Reactions to Sexxy Vida's reported death

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the tragic news of Sexxy Vida's death.

Mistakenly born in Ghana 🤪😭 said:

"The curses and fights on this app are too much even though it gives high blood pressure 😳😳😳."

diamondowusuwaa wrote:

"Oh no 😥, it should be a joke 💔."

Queen Olive_ commented:

"Stop cursing yourselves on the internet, could be stress as well."

Ani 🤍💞 said:

"Hmm, Vida likes curses too much, but I’m sad tho 🥹💔😭. May her soul rest in peace."

mr_fynn4 wrote:

"So no prophet could see it coming or prevent it?"

TikToker Sydney Towle dies after cancer battle

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that TikToker Sydney Towle died on August 6, 2026, after nearly three years battling metastatic cholangiocarcinoma, a rare bile duct cancer.

Towle's brother Austin said she passed peacefully at the age of 26, surrounded by friends and family.

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Source: YEN.com.gh