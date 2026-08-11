Sexxy Vida: Popular Ghanaian TikToker Reportedly Dies
- Popular Ghanaian TikToker Sexxy Vida was reported dead, sparking widespread shock and grief among fans and fellow content creators online
- TikTokers Abrewa Vida and Sampsonwaa addressed the tragedy in videos, with Sampsonwaa claiming Vida had recently lost her pregnancy before the reported death
- No official confirmation of Sexxy Vida's death had come from her family or management as of the time of publication
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Popular Ghanaian TikToker Sexxy Vida has reportedly died, sparking huge grief on social media.
Several popular TikTokers have reported the news, with many expressing shock and grief over the unexpected tragedy.
In a video, TikToker Abrewa Vida wondered if the news that the popular Belgium-based creator had died was true, before later sharing another video appearing to confirm it.
Popular blogger thosecalledcelebs also appeared to confirm the news, sharing a video of TikToker Sampsonwaa speaking about the tragedy.
Sampsonwaa said she had been informed that Vida, a mother of nine who had recently become pregnant once more, had lost her baby and was in the hospital.
It is currently unclear what may have caused Sexxy Vida's death, and no official confirmation has come from her family or management.
The TikTok video announcing Sexxy Vida's death is below.
Reactions to Sexxy Vida's reported death
YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the tragic news of Sexxy Vida's death.
Mistakenly born in Ghana 🤪😭 said:
"The curses and fights on this app are too much even though it gives high blood pressure 😳😳😳."
diamondowusuwaa wrote:
"Oh no 😥, it should be a joke 💔."
Queen Olive_ commented:
"Stop cursing yourselves on the internet, could be stress as well."
Ani 🤍💞 said:
"Hmm, Vida likes curses too much, but I’m sad tho 🥹💔😭. May her soul rest in peace."
mr_fynn4 wrote:
"So no prophet could see it coming or prevent it?"
TikToker Sydney Towle dies after cancer battle
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that TikToker Sydney Towle died on August 6, 2026, after nearly three years battling metastatic cholangiocarcinoma, a rare bile duct cancer.
Towle's brother Austin said she passed peacefully at the age of 26, surrounded by friends and family.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine joined YEN.com.gh in May 2025 and is head of the Entertainment Desk. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014 and has over a decade of experience in digital journalism. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.com between 2014 and 2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone for the African Olympic Committee and the International Sports Press Association. Avance Media named him the No.2 blogger in Ghana in 2020. Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh