Reza Afshar addressed questions about the authenticity of his viral charity videos and explained how he documented life-changing interventions in Ghanaian communities.

The philanthropist opened up about the funding behind his humanitarian projects and shared why much of his work has remained unseen by the public.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Reza shared an ambitious goal that could impact millions of people in Ghana if the necessary support is secured

Reza Afshar, the philanthropist behind the popular social media platform Reza Helping (@rezahelping), has shared fresh details about his humanitarian work in Ghana, disclosing that restoring all broken water wells across the country could cost between $3 million and $6 million.

Reza Afshar discusses the authenticity of his charity videos, funding for humanitarian projects, and his goal to restore 7,200 broken water wells in Ghana. Image credit: Reza Ashar/ TikTok

Source: UGC

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, the philanthropist addressed questions about the authenticity of his videos, how his projects are funded, his long-term plans for Ghana, and the criticism that sometimes follows charity content online.

Having spent over two years working in rural communities across Ghana, Reza said his ultimate goal is simple but ambitious: to ensure that millions of Ghanaians have access to clean water.

Reza Afshar speaks about his videos

One of the most common questions surrounding Reza Helping's content is whether the emotional moments shown in his videos are staged or rehearsed.

Responding to this, Reza firmly stated that everything viewers see is real.

According to him, the villagers featured in his content are genuine community members whose water pumps have broken down.

"Everyone you see in the videos is from the village itself, and it's their own broken pump. I've never met them before we arrive, and there is no script."

He explained that he prefers spontaneous interactions rather than prepared scenes.

"I actually dislike scripts. Everything I say comes from the heart in the moment."

Reza added that while villagers are asked questions to help viewers understand their challenges, nobody is instructed on what to say.

He noted that when showing how people fetch water, his team simply asks residents to demonstrate their normal daily routine so audiences can witness the reality for themselves.

The TikTok post below has two of Reza Helping’s videos, which captured the hearts of many.

How Reza Helping funds his philanthropic projects

During the interview, Reza indicated that he has largely financed his humanitarian activities without actively seeking public donations.

According to him, he wanted the mission to remain genuine and inspire others to help people around them.

"In the last two years I have not actively requested anyone for money. I wanted the work to be genuine mission work that encourages others to look out for their neighbours."

Although he has received assistance from a few private people, he said the support only covered a limited number of projects.

Interestingly, Reza indicated that social media followers have only seen a small portion of the work he has carried out.

"TikTok has shown only about 2–3% of all the work I've done in Ghana. Not everything should be filmed."

Reza Afshar’s dream of restoring 7,200 wells

Speaking about his long-term vision, Reza said he wants to repair all broken water pumps across the country.

According to him, his team has already identified more than 7,200 damaged wells that require urgent attention.

"There are more than 7,200 wells that need immediate repair."

He explained that fixing every well could provide clean water to approximately 1.2 million people.

However, achieving that goal would require significant financial support.

"Repairing all of them could cost $3–6 million or more and would bring clean water to roughly 1.2 million people."

Despite the size of the project, Reza believes it is entirely achievable with the right partnerships.

Reza seeks partnerships with SpaceX and MrBeast

As he prepares to expand his operations, Reza said he is open to working with organisations and individuals who share his passion for helping vulnerable communities.

He specifically mentioned SpaceX, saying Starlink internet would greatly improve communication during visits to remote villages where network coverage is poor.

"In remote villages we often have no internet for emergency calls, and Starlink technology would fit both the practical need and the videos perfectly."

The philanthropist also expressed admiration for YouTube star MrBeast, whose charity initiatives have funded major water projects around the world.

According to Reza, a partnership with MrBeast could accelerate efforts to restore hundreds of wells across Ghana.

"Jimmy Donaldson has a heart for the people of Ghana. Even if some of that funding fixed 500 wells, I can organise the work on the ground quickly."

Reza ensures villagers are comfortable on camera

Addressing concerns about privacy and filming vulnerable people, Reza explained that his team first seeks permission from community leaders before carrying out any work.

He said a pastor who works closely with him usually meets chiefs and elders to explain the purpose of their visit.

"So far, everyone has been very welcoming and happy about it."

In cases involving medical emergencies, Reza said his team often acts like an ambulance service by transporting patients to hospital and paying for treatment.

He stressed that the situations shown in his videos are genuine and unfold naturally.

Although he acknowledged that the journey requires considerable resources and support, Reza remains committed to his mission.

For him, the focus remains on improving lives and bringing clean water to communities that need it most.

"I welcome any serious sponsor who wants to help make this happen."

As his influence continues to grow online through @rezahelping, Reza Afshar hopes his work will inspire more people and organisations to invest in practical solutions for Ghana's rural communities.

GMB’s Juliana Bubune’s touching message to Ibrahim Mahama surfaces after her death. Image credit: Juliana Bubune Titiati, Ibrahim Mahama

Source: UGC

GMB's Bubune opens up about Ibrahim's philanthropy

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Juliana Bubune Titiati, the Volta Region's representative in the 2013 edition of Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB), publicly expressed her gratitude to businessman Ibrahim Mahama for the support he offered during her battle with cancer months before her death.

Bubune, who finished as first runner-up in the 2013 GMB competition, shared an emotional Facebook post in November 2025 celebrating her survival and thanking those she believed God used to help save her life.

In the post, she singled out Ibrahim Mahama, describing his intervention as crucial to her journey.

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Source: YEN.com.gh