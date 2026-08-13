Australia Names 1 Country Exempt From Citizenship Test Under 2 Conditions

The Australian Department of Home Affairs has published eligibility rules allowing certain Papua New Guinea-born individuals to apply for citizenship without sitting the standard test

The exemption applies to people born in Papua before September 16, 1975, but only if at least one parent was an Australian citizen born on Australian soil

Children of eligible applicants who hold a permanent resident visa may also qualify for Australian citizenship by conferral under a separate provision

The Australian Department of Home Affairs has outlined a formal pathway to citizenship that bypasses the standard test requirement, applicable exclusively to individuals born in Papua before the country gained independence from Australian administration.

Under the eligibility rules, people born in the territory of Papua prior to 16 September 1975 may be eligible to apply for Australian citizenship by conferral without completing the conventional citizenship test.

Australia's new rules allow select Papua New Guinea-born individuals to apply for citizenship without the standard test, provided they meet specific parental criteria. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Papua New Guinea formally attained independence on that date, having previously been administered by Australia, and the cutoff date in the rules reflects that specific historical transition.

Conditions attached to the exemption

The provision is narrow and carries firm conditions. To qualify, an applicant must not only have been born in Papua before independence but must also demonstrate that at least one parent was born in Australia, as it is currently defined, and held Australian citizenship at the time of the applicant's birth.

Both requirements must be satisfied simultaneously. An individual born in Papua before the independence date who cannot establish the required parental connection to an Australian-born citizen would not meet the criteria.

Pathway available for children of eligible applicants

The eligibility framework also addresses the status of younger family members connected to a qualifying applicant.

According to the Australian Government, children of people who meet the criteria and who hold a permanent resident visa may be eligible to apply for citizenship by conferral.

This creates a secondary route that does not automatically exclude children born outside the primary eligibility window but who maintain a direct family link to a qualifying individual.

The provision reflects the historical administrative relationship between Australia and Papua New Guinea, which spanned decades before independence was granted in 1975.

The cutoff date ensures the exemption applies only to those born during the period of Australian administration, limiting the scope of eligible applicants considerably.

Australia announces citizenship test pass mark for foreigners

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia has outlined the minimum score that immigrants must achieve to pass the citizenship test.

The test comprises 20 multiple-choice questions, and candidates are given 45 minutes to complete it.

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Source: YEN.com.gh