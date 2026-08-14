A fatal collision on the Accra-Kumasi Highway involved a MAN Diesel haulage truck and a Toyota Hiace passenger minibus

Eyewitness accounts suggest an illegal overtaking manoeuvre by a third vehicle triggered the crash on Wednesday, August 12, 2026

A six-member rescue unit from Bunso Fire Station reached the scene within 16 minutes of receiving the emergency alert

One person has died and 14 others have been injured following a road collision on the Accra-Kumasi Highway near Paradise Restaurant on Wednesday, August 12, 2026.

The crash involved a MAN Diesel haulage truck bearing registration AS 4765-11 and a Toyota Hiace passenger minibus registered ER 655-25.

One Dead, with 14 others injured in an Accra-Kumasi Highway crash near the Paradise Restaurant. Photo credit: Citinewsroom.

Source: UGC

According to a report by Citinewsroom, the impact caused significant damage to the side of the minibus and the front section of the truck.

What caused the Accra-Kumasi Highway crash

According to preliminary eyewitness accounts, the MAN Diesel truck was heading towards Accra when a Toyota Vitz carried out an illegal overtaking manoeuvre directly in its path.

To prevent a head-on collision with the oncoming Vitz, the truck driver swerved into the opposite lane, where the Toyota Hiace was travelling. The two vehicles collided with considerable force.

A female passenger aboard the minibus was pronounced dead at the scene. The remaining 14 passengers sustained injuries of varying severity.

Rescue teams respond within minutes

Officers at the Bunso Fire Station received the emergency call at approximately 7:30 pm.

A six-member rescue unit was deployed immediately, arriving at the crash site by 7:46 pm, where they secured the area and attended to the injured.

Beyond administering initial care to the victims, firefighters helped retrieve personal belongings from both damaged vehicles and cleared debris from the road to restore the flow of traffic. The unit departed the scene at 8:46 pm.

Local authorities have opened a full investigation into the incident to determine the precise sequence of events that led to the fatal collision.

Aboboyaa allegedly caused Okankor accident

In a related development, YEN.com.gh previously reported that the National Road Safety Authority was probing whether a broken-down aboboyaa had triggered the chain of collisions at Ofankor Barrier on the Accra-Nsawam Highway.

Seven vehicles were involved in the early-morning crash, which left 22 people injured and receiving treatment at various hospitals.

NRSA Senior Planning Manager Felix Owusu said authorities were awaiting a full police report before confirming how the accident had unfolded.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh