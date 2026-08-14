Former Puerto Rican boxer Prichard Colon died at 33, more than a decade after a bout left him with severe brain injuries

Colon had been in a coma for 221 days following his October 2015 super-welterweight fight against Terrel Williams

His father Richard Colon announced his son's passing on Facebook on Thursday, August 13

Prichard Colon, the Puerto Rican boxer whose promising career was cut short by devastating brain injuries sustained in the ring, has died at the age of 33.

His father, Richard Colon, shared the news on Facebook late on Thursday, August 13, confirming that his son passed away at home with family in Florida.

"I regret to inform you of the passing of my son Prichard from this earthly world. Now he is in a better world," the elder Colon wrote.

Prichard Colon's demise after suffering devastating injuries from his last bout has left the boxing world in mourning. Photo by Patrick Smith.

Source: Getty Images

The bout that caused Prichard Colon's demise

The tragedy began in October 2015 during a super-welterweight contest between Colon and American boxer Terrel Williams.

Colon complained throughout the bout that Williams was repeatedly striking him on the back of the head, a punch outlawed in boxing and commonly referred to as a "rabbit punch".

The referee acknowledged one of the fouls, deducting Williams a point, but the fight continued until the ninth round, when Colon's corner removed his gloves in protest, and the contest was awarded to Williams by disqualification.

Shortly after returning to his dressing room, Colon collapsed. Doctors diagnosed him with a subdural haematoma, a form of internal brain bleed, and he underwent emergency surgery. He would not regain consciousness for 221 days.

Prichard Colon never recovered from the brain injuries he suffered from his bout against Terrel Williams in October 2015. Photo by The Washington Post.

Source: Getty Images

What happened to Colon after coma

When Colon eventually awoke, the full extent of his neurological damage became apparent.

He required constant care for the remainder of his life and never returned to independent living.

Before meeting Williams in the ring, Colon had been considered one of boxing's brightest prospects.

Watch excerpts from Colon's last bout, as shared on X:

According to BoxRec, he entered that fight with an unblemished professional record of 16 bouts, 13 of which he had won by knockout.

Williams, who was also unbeaten at the time with a 15-0 record and 12 knockouts, broke his near silence on the matter shortly after the bout in an interview with The Los Angeles Times. He said, as quoted by Al Jazeera:

"My heart dropped, my stomach dropped. I'm praying for him multiple times daily to make a full recovery. I cannot enjoy this victory. I'm worried about Prichard."

Williams did return to competitive boxing in 2017 and again in 2019 but acknowledged that the events following the fight had a profound effect on both his life and career.

6 boxers who died after bout injuries

In another sombre publication, YEN.com.gh highlighted six African boxers who tragically died from injuries sustained during fights.

Their deaths serve as a sobering reminder of the serious risks athletes face every time they step into the ring.

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Source: YEN.com.gh