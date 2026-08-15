A KFC branch in Ashaiman was forced to shut down after a massive crowd descended on the outlet during a promotional event on August 15, 2026

Footage shared by Ghanaian blogger Dadzie TV shows a dense crowd pushing inside the restaurant, with red ceiling décor and shattered glass visible in the chaos

Ghanaians have condemned security officers for reportedly beating customers after the glass door gave way under the pressure of the crowd

A KFC branch in Ashaiman was shut down on August 15, 2026, after a promotional event drew an overwhelming crowd that shattered the restaurant's glass door, triggering scenes of chaos that have since gone viral across Ghanaian social media.

Footage posted by popular Ghanaian blogger Dadzie TV on Instagram shows hundreds of people packed tightly inside the outlet, pushing against one another beneath the restaurant's distinctive red ceiling and pendant lights. The sheer volume of bodies appears to have been more than the entrance could withstand, with the glass door giving way under the pressure.

KFC GH₵15 Deal: Ashaiman Branch Closed After Security Officer Beats Customers Over Broken Glass Door

Source: Instagram

KFC security officer beats customers

What has drawn the loudest criticism is not the stampede itself but what allegedly followed. Ghanaians online have directed heavy backlash at security officers on the scene, accusing them of assaulting customers after the door broke.

Many commenters argued that beating members of the public in such a situation was an excessive and unacceptable response, with calls growing for KFC Ghana to publicly address the incident.

The branch's closure following the event has only added fuel to the debate, raising questions about crowd management planning ahead of promotional offers that routinely draw large numbers in Accra and its surrounds.

The Instagram video is below:

Ghanaian reactions to the KFC Ashaiman chaos

The Dadzie TV post attracted a wave of responses from Ghanaians, ranging from dry humour to genuine concern.

@maxi.ne8413 wrote:

"Kfc, call off the promo. lives are more important"

@ernesang_events_ushering said:

"So because of kfc you will be lashed eeei 😂"

@puchidoo1986 commented:

"Ask yourself where the fowls that died during the Accra flood passed before you go for 15 ghc KFC chicken 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂"

The Instagram video is below:

All to know about KFC's 15th anniversary promotion

KFC Ghana is marking its 15th anniversary with a special deal that has got many Ghanaians rushing to its branches across the country.

As part of the celebration, customers can get a KFC chicken offer for just GH₵15, a huge discount compared with the restaurant’s usual prices. The promotion has attracted massive crowds, with long queues forming at several branches as customers turn up to grab the bargain.

Videos circulating on social media show the excitement, with some outlets becoming extremely crowded as people wait for their turn. The huge turnout has also sparked plenty of funny reactions online, with some Ghanaians joking about the lengths people will go for a good deal.

However, the rush has not been without controversy, as some branches have reportedly experienced chaotic scenes.

KFC’s anniversary promotion has certainly given Ghanaians something to talk about while celebrating 15 years of the brand in the country.

The Instagram video is below:

KNUST students rush for KFC

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about some students at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology who joined long queue to buy KFC's promotional deal.

The viral video has become the talk of the town after popular bloggers shared it on Instagram and Facebook.

Some social media users have applauded the marketing managers for introducing this affordable deal.

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Source: YEN.com.gh