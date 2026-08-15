Oteele addressed the public on a TikTok Live session with Bishop Ajagurajah on August 14, 2026, following backlash over a leaked private video

The popular Kumawood actor directed his apology at God, his wife, the woman in the video and her family, as well as Ghanaians as a whole

Oteele's admission that sin is part of human nature drew sharp reactions from Ghanaians online, with many sharing mixed comments

Kumawood actor Oteele has broken his silence again over his leaked private video that caused widespread controversy across Ghana, issuing a public apology during a TikTok Live session alongside spiritual leader Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah, on August 14, 2026.

Kumawood actor Oteele apologises after his private video sparks controversy in Ghana. Image credit: Oteele Gh

Source: Facebook

Oteele directed his remorse at multiple parties, beginning with God before turning his attention to his wife.

Oteele apologises over his leaked clip

The Kumawood actor asked her to find room in her heart to pardon him, arguing that being human naturally makes one susceptible to wrongdoing.

"I am a human and sin is a part of human," he said, urging his wife to forgive him.

The actor did not stop there. He also extended an apology to the woman who appeared alongside him in the video, acknowledging the difficult position she had been placed in, and addressed her family directly as well.

He rounded off his statement with a broad apology to all Ghanaians who had been affected or offended by the scandal.

The TikTok video of Oteele apologising is below.

Ghanaians react to Oteele's apology

The apology landed mixed reviews online, with many Ghanaians questioning whether the remorse was genuine and others raising pointed questions about double standards.

@Blackstarqueen said:

"He has not regretted anything in it."

@grachi wrote:

"❣️🦋After disgracing her by showing the world what she's managing? Hmmm."

@BentumAgyemang commented:

"Would you have forgiven her if she was the one?"

@Nimo added:

"You better not try that thing again."

Oteele's wife's old cheating claims resurface

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an old interview of Kumawood actor Oteele's wife, Nana Afriyie Gifty, has resurfaced following reports of a leaked private video involving the actor.

In the 2025 interview with blogger Zionfelix, Nana Afriyie Gifty alleged that Oteele had cheated on her repeatedly throughout their relationship.

Nana Afriyie disclosed the strict boundaries she set within their marriage, warning that crossing them would have serious consequences.

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Source: YEN.com.gh