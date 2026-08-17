Argentina's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has published details of two distinct student visa categories available to foreign nationals

The two visa types are separated by programme duration, with one covering studies longer than 365 days and another for shorter courses

All applicants, including Ghanaians and other Africans, must submit their applications through an Argentine consular office in their home country

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Argentina has officially outlined two student visa categories available to foreign nationals seeking to pursue education in the country, with details published through the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The announcement provides a clear framework for prospective students, with the two visa types distinguished primarily by the length of the intended study programme.

Argentina's Ministry of Foreign Affairs details two student visa categories for foreign nationals, differentiated by programme duration. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Argentina's two student visa categories

The first category, the Student Visa Plus 365 Days, is intended for foreigners enrolling in academic programmes that will run for more than one year. The second, the Student Visa Minus 365 Days, covers applicants whose course or programme is scheduled to last fewer than 365 days.

Despite the difference in duration, both visa types share a key procedural requirement. Applicants must submit their paperwork at an Argentine consular office in their country of residence or origin.

Prospective students are therefore unable to initiate the application process from within Argentina and must go through the appropriate diplomatic channel before travelling.

Argentina's two student visa categories

For Ghanaian nationals and other Africans considering Argentina as a study destination, the process begins at the nearest Argentine consulate. Applicants would first need to establish which of the two visa categories corresponds to their programme duration before approaching the relevant office.

Argentina has drawn growing interest as an alternative study destination among young Africans, particularly those exploring options beyond the more conventional routes to Europe, North America, or Asia.

The country offers a range of university programmes, and its cost of living relative to Western study destinations has made it an increasingly discussed option among students seeking quality education abroad.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs' decision to formally publish and clarify the visa categories signals an effort to make the application pathway more transparent for international students navigating the process from outside the country.

UK lists requirements for foreigners seeking student visas

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK has warned that student visa applications will be denied if applicants fail to satisfy the agency's financial requirements.

The government has therefore urged applicants to carefully review their bank statements against Home Office requirements before submitting their applications.

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Source: YEN.com.gh