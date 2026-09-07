The Ministry of Education confirmed that 57,259 candidates were not placed following the 2026 BECE computerised placement process

Deputy Minister Dr Clement Apaak addressed the media on September 7 to outline the pathways available to affected candidates and their parents

The Ministry has set up dedicated call centres and regional resolution centres to assist candidates facing genuine placement challenges

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The Ministry of Education has confirmed that tens of thousands of 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates who missed out on automatic school placement can now access the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) self-placement portal to select Senior High Schools (SHSs) with available vacancies.

Deputy Minister of Education Dr Clement Apaak announced at a press briefing in Accra on Monday, September 7, 2026, detailing the options available to candidates left out of the initial placement round.

The Ministry of Education says 57,259 candidates were not placed following the 2026 BECE computerised placement process. Credit: Charles Trainor Jr

Source: Getty Images

A total of 57,259 candidates did not receive placements through the initial CSSPS process.

Of that figure, 35,382 obtained a grade 9 in either Mathematics or English Language, while a separate 3,372 candidates did not sit the examination at all.

The Ministry confirmed that the 35,382 candidates who scored grade 9 in either subject would be permitted to use the self-placement portal.

The 3,372 who missed the exams will instead be given the opportunity to rewrite them.

He also reassured affected families, stating that the Ministry's goal was to ensure no young person was unnecessarily excluded from education.

"The objective is to ensure that no young person is unnecessarily left behind whilst maintaining the integrity of the placement and examination systems," he said.

Placement Resolution Centres and Support Lines Activated

Dr Apaak said the self-placement portal was already live, offering an alternative route for candidates who were not matched to their preferred institutions, including those who had applied to highly subscribed schools.

The Ministry has also established a Placement Resolution Centre in Accra, supported by additional centres across all regions, to handle placement-related concerns closer to where affected families live.

The aim is to reduce the financial burden and inconvenience of travelling to Accra to resolve such issues.

Candidates and parents are advised to first contact their nearest Ghana Education Service or Ghana TVET Service regional office before escalating concerns further.

For direct assistance, the Ministry has activated three dedicated call-centre lines: 055 037 7388, 059 952 5926 and 059 844 5898.

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Source: YEN.com.gh