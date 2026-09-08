Canada has unveiled an updated travel arrangement that could make entry easier for citizens of a select group of countries

The new pathway offers eligible travellers a simpler option when heading to Canada by air

Several countries feature on the list, with a small number of African nations among those included

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Canada has updated its travel requirements, allowing citizens of 17 visa-required countries to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA) instead of a traditional visitor visa when travelling to the country by air.

The Canadian government’s official immigration portal states that eligible travellers must meet specific requirements and travel to Canada by air to qualify for the simplified process.

Canada names 17 countries eligible for its eTA instead of visa. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The latest update includes Indonesia and Malaysia, whose citizens became eligible for the eTA route from May 26, 2026, provided they meet the relevant conditions.

Full list of 17 countries eligible for Canada’s eTA

The countries whose citizens may be eligible to apply for an eTA instead of a visitor visa are:

Antigua and Barbuda

Argentina

Brazil

Costa Rica

Indonesia

Malaysia

Mexico

Morocco

Panama

Philippines

St. Kitts and Nevis

St. Lucia

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Seychelles

Thailand

Trinidad and Tobago

Uruguay

Canada says eligible travellers must hold a valid passport and meet the requirements for the eTA programme.

The authorisation is intended for people travelling to or transiting through a Canadian airport by air.

Two African countries are on the list

The updated directory includes two African countries: Morocco and Seychelles.

Citizens of these countries may be able to use the eTA system rather than applying for a traditional visitor visa, provided they meet Canada's eligibility requirements and travel by air.

This means eligible travellers can complete the process online instead of going through the full visitor visa application process.

However, the eTA option does not apply to all forms of travel. Canada states that travellers from the 17 eligible countries still need a valid visitor visa if they enter the country by car, bus, train or boat, including by cruise ship.

Ghanaians and most other African nationals still need a visa

The simplified eTA route does not currently extend to Ghana.

Ghanaian passport holders travelling to Canada as visitors must continue to follow the standard visitor visa requirements.

The same applies to nationals of many other African countries, including Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa.

Travellers should therefore check Canada's official entry requirements before making travel arrangements, as eligibility can depend on their nationality, travel method and individual circumstances.

Canada names 25 foreigner work categories

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada had published guidance listing 25 categories of foreign nationals who could be exempt from obtaining a work permit.

The categories spanned six broad areas, including academics, business visitors, military personnel, athletes, students and religious leaders.

Canada noted that even work-permit-exempt workers could still require a visitor visa or electronic travel authorisation before entering the country.

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Source: YEN.com.gh