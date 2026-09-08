Ghanaian music duo Keche gifted a trader GH₵3,000 during their performance at the Ahurbaa Kese Akwambo Festival 2026 celebrations in Gomoa Fetteh, sparking widespread admiration online

Keche Joshua invited the woman on stage after noticing her singing along despite what appeared to be a slow day of sales for her small toffee business

The group ended up buying her entire stock of toffees at triple the price and spraying them into the excited crowd during their live performance

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian music duo Keche gifted a trader GH₵3,000 during their performance at the Ahurbaa Kese Akwambo Festival 2026 celebrations in Gomoa Fetteh, in a moment of generosity that has since gone viral.

Keche gifts a trader GH₵3,000 during their performance at the Akwambo Festival, then sprays her toffees into the crowd. Image credit: Bessah GH.

Source: TikTok

The gesture comes just days after Keche addressed widespread speculation surrounding the professional split between the group and Joana Gyan Cudjoe, wife of duo member Andrew and Amenfi Central MP, who had managed Keche Global for seven years.

Speaking on Hitz 103.9 FM, Keche Joshua clarified that the parting was a mutual business decision reached by all parties, insisting there was no bad blood between the group and their former manager.

He explained that confusion had spread online partly because the first blog to break the news used a photo of Andrew and his wife alone, leading many to mistakenly assume a personal fallout rather than a professional one.

Joshua stressed that the bond between Keche and Joana Gyan Cudjoe remains strong, affectionately noting, "She's still our wife."

Keche's kind gesture to a struggling trader

That same warmth carried over into their performance at Gomoa Fetteh, after Keche Joshua spotted a woman singing along enthusiastically during their set despite appearing to have made few sales for the day.

He invited her up on stage, explaining to the crowd that he had noticed her energy but could also tell business had not been kind to her that day.

Joshua then asked her to calculate the total value of the toffees she had left to sell.

The trader indicated the amount came to GH¢1,000, but Keche ended up giving her GH¢3,000 instead, before the group bought her stock outright and sprayed the toffees into the excited crowd as part of the performance.

The video, shared by blogger Bessah GH, is below.

Reactions to Keche's kind gesture to trader

The video melted hearts online, with many praising the group for the timing and warmth of the gesture.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

Maccarthy Abu Haruna wrote:

"Ooh, wow, God's time is the best."

BOATENG commented:

"I met him at Kula Bistro sometime ago, very fantastic guy. Big ups to Keche Global."

Innocent Baddie added:

"This is the doing of the Lord, and it's so marvellous in our eyes."

Tina's Beads Hub said:

"Wow, this is so beautiful, and beautiful performance, very talented and creative in changing people's lives. God bless him for putting a smile on the beautiful woman's face."

Keche Joshua calls out flight fares, poor roads

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, Keche Joshua raised concerns over the high cost of domestic flights between Accra, Kumasi, and Takoradi, revealing that a return trip on those routes could cost travellers between GH¢5,000 and GH¢6,000.

He argued that such fares were unjustifiably high given the quality of service passengers receive on board.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh