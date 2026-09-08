Ghanaian football legend Abedi Pele took to social media to comment on his son Jordan Ayew's reported move to Sheffield United

Jordan Ayew has been without a club since his Leicester City contract expired at the end of the 2025-26 season

The Black Stars captain is expected to be unveiled by the Championship side on Friday, September 11

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Abedi Ayew 'Pele' has responded to reports linking his son Jordan Ayew to a move to Sheffield United.

Abedi Pele sends a powerful four-word message to Joredan Ayew ahead of his proposed move to Sheffield United. Photos by Vittorio Zunino Celotto and Soccrates Images.

Source: Getty Images

Abedi Pele reacts to Jordan's move to Sheffield

The iconic footballer posted a brief but telling message on X that read:

"New chapter, son. #Alhamdulilah."

The reaction came as the Black Stars captain reportedly travelled to England to wrap up the formalities of the transfer.

The specific details of the deal are expected to be confirmed once Ayew completes the necessary paperwork upon arrival, with an unveiling pencilled in for Friday, 11 September — the same day he turns 35, per Ghanasoccernet.

Jordan Ayew's route to Sheffield United

Ayew has been without a club since his contract with Leicester City expired at the conclusion of last season.

During the 2025/26 Championship campaign, the forward made 42 league appearances for the Foxes, contributing six goals and three assists while starting 24 matches, per Transfermarkt.

His next destination had been the subject of considerable speculation. Both Cyprus outfit APOEL Nicosia and Championship side Blackburn Rovers were mentioned as potential suitors, but representatives of both clubs moved quickly to distance themselves from any approach for the player.

Sheffield United are now set to acquire Ayew on a free transfer. The deal would add considerable experience to their squad, with the forward bringing more than a decade of football in England to the table.

He has previously represented Crystal Palace in the Premier League as well as Aston Villa and Swansea City.

Before his foray in England, Jordan had begun his European career at French club Marseille.

Ghana's World Cup qualifying campaign

Beyond the club dimension, the move carries significance for the national team.

Should Ayew complete his transfer to Sheffield United, he is widely expected to earn a recall to the Black Stars squad for the start of Ghana's 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Ghana open their qualifying fixtures on 24 September with a trip to Bouaké, where they face Côte d'Ivoire at the Stade de la Paix, before hosting The Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium three days later.

The stakes are particularly high for the Black Stars, who failed to qualify for the most recent Africa Cup of Nations held in Morocco and are determined to secure an immediate return to continental football's flagship competition.

Ayew’s special promise if Ghana wins World Cup

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Jordan Ayew had disclosed what he would do if Ghana won the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars captain said he would get a permanent tattoo to celebrate the historic triumph and show what the trophy would mean to him and the nation.

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Source: YEN.com.gh