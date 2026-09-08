The 2026 Ballon d'Or Goalkeeper of the Year nominee list was released on September 8, and Benjamin Asare did not feature

Asare kept a clean sheet against England at the 2026 World Cup, becoming the only goalkeeper to deny the Three Lions at the tournament

Three other African goalkeepers made the 10-man nominee list, with the winner set to be declared on October 26

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Benjamin Asare has been left off the 2026 Ballon d'Or Goalkeeper of the Year nominee list despite a standout performance at the FIFA World Cup. The list of ten nominees was unveiled on September 8.

The 34-year-old entered the World Cup stage under difficult circumstances, stepping in for Lawrence Ati-Zigi, who sustained a groin injury during Ghana's group stage clash against Panama.

Asare came on at half-time and helped the Black Stars hold firm, keeping a clean sheet as Caleb Yirenkyi's stoppage-time goal secured a 1-0 victory for Ghana.

Ballon d'Or 2026: Benjamin Asare Misses Out on 10-Man Goalkeeper of the Year Nominee List

Source: Getty Images

How did Asare perform at the 2026 World Cup?

His most notable display came against England, a side that included Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Morgan Rogers and Bukayo Saka.

Asare held his ground throughout the match, and Ghana kept the Three Lions at bay — making him the only goalkeeper in the tournament to prevent England from scoring.

Against Croatia, Asare conceded twice but also produced a series of impressive saves to keep Ghana competitive.

He was absent for the Round of 32 fixture against Colombia, with Ati-Zigi returning to take his place between the posts.

At club level, Asare has been equally dependable. He registered 14 clean sheets in 19 appearances for Hearts of Oak during the 2025/26 season, per data culled from Transfermarkt.

He has also opened the new campaign in strong form, helping the Phobians to a 4-0 win over Berekum Chelsea in the Ghana Premier League.

Three Africans make 2026 Ballon d'Or GOTY shortlist

Despite Asare's absence from the list, African goalkeepers are well represented.

Morocco's Yassine Bounou, Édouard Mendy of Senegal and Cabo Verde's Vozinha, who drew widespread praise for his performances at the World Cup, all received nominations.

The full list of nominees for the 2026 Men's Goalkeeper of the Year award is as follows:

Yassine Bounou (Morocco) Thibaut Courtois (Belgium) Joan García (Spain) Gregor Kobel (Switzerland) Emiliano Martínez (Argentina) Édouard Mendy (Senegal) David Raya (Spain) Matvey Safonov (Russia) Unai Simón (Spain) Vozinha (Cabo Verde)

2026 Ballon d'Or Coach of the Year Shortlist

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that France Football had announced the five nominees for the 2026 Ballon d'Or Coach of the Year award.

The shortlist features five managers from across Europe, including Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and Spain coach Luis de la Fuente.

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Source: YEN.com.gh