Bolt drivers can record higher daily sales because the app connects them with passengers across different locations

Traditional taxi drivers avoid Bolt’s 20% commission but may spend more time waiting for passengers

Car ownership, fuel consumption and location ultimately determine which option produces the better profit

Many Ghanaian drivers looking to enter the commercial transport business often face one major decision: operating a traditional taxi or registering the vehicle on Bolt.

Driving Bolt or operating a taxi: Here’s what brings in more money. Image credit: Freepik

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Both options can generate income, but their earning structures and expenses are different.

Bolt offers more trips

Bolt gives drivers access to passengers through its mobile application. Instead of remaining at a taxi rank or driving around in search of customers, a Bolt driver receives trip requests based on location.

A hardworking driver in Accra can record around GH¢1,000 in sales on a good day, according to an earnings account shared by a Ghanaian driver. However, this figure is revenue and not the driver’s final profit.

Bolt officially charges drivers in Ghana a 20% commission on completed trips. The driver must also pay for fuel, mobile data, maintenance and other operating expenses.

For example, a driver who records GH¢1,000 in daily sales could lose GH¢200 to Bolt’s commission before deducting fuel and maintenance. If the car belongs to another person, daily sales or weekly payments to the owner will further reduce the driver’s income.

Bolt drivers may nevertheless earn more during busy periods, weekends, rainy days and late evenings when demand rises.

Taxi keeps the full fare

Traditional taxi drivers do not pay a percentage of every trip to an online platform. Once fuel, station dues and other expenses are deducted, the remaining fare belongs to the driver or vehicle owner.

A taxi driver operating from a busy station, market, hospital or commercial area may enjoy a steady flow of passengers. Some also carry multiple passengers along one route, allowing them to earn from every available seat.

However, taxis can experience long waiting periods, especially outside peak hours. Drivers who operate without a station may also spend fuel searching for passengers.

The final verdict is that Bolt can produce higher gross earnings for a full-time driver operating in a busy city, mainly because the app supplies more trip requests. A traditional taxi, however, may offer better control over expenses because there is no 20% platform commission.

For drivers who own their cars, combining both systems where permitted could be the most profitable strategy. Ultimately, the better-paying option depends on working hours, location, fuel efficiency and whether the driver owns or rents the vehicle.

EV within GH¢50k to GH¢80k to the budget

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that several mini electric cars fall within the GH¢50,000 to GH¢80,000 price bracket before import expenses.

Models from Zhidou, Chery, Bestune, Geely, Changan and Wuling offer ranges of about 170km to 222km.

Shipping, import duties, clearing and registration would increase the final amount paid in Ghana.

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Source: YEN.com.gh