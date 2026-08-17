The UK government published official guidance on the residency requirements foreign workers must meet before applying for settled status

Most visa holders must complete at least five years of living and working in the UK, though some categories carry shorter timelines

The guidance covers more than ten visa types, with eligibility conditions and salary thresholds varying significantly between categories

The UK government has published formal guidance detailing the conditions foreign nationals working in the country must fulfil before they can apply for indefinite leave to remain, the status that grants permanent residence.

Under the standard pathway, most workers holding UK visas are required to have lived and worked continuously in the country for a minimum of five years before becoming eligible to submit a settlement application.

UK government publishes guidance on residency requirements for foreign workers applying for settled status, detailing visa types, timelines, and eligibility conditions. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

However, the five-year threshold does not apply uniformly across all visa categories.

Shorter routes to settlement

Certain visa holders are permitted to apply considerably earlier.

Workers who entered the UK on a Tier 1 visa may qualify after two to three years of residence, while those holding an Innovator Founder or Global Talent visa are generally required to complete at least three years in the country before applying.

Beyond residency duration, some applicants must also satisfy salary or financial thresholds tied to their specific visa category.

The government has noted that the exact application process differs considerably depending on the type of visa held, and workers are encouraged to confirm the rules relevant to their own circumstances before beginning any application.

Which visa categories are covered

The guidance applies to a broad range of work-related visa types.

These include the Skilled Worker visa, Tier 2 and T2 visas, the International Sportsperson visa, the Scale-up Worker visa, and the Global Talent, Tier 1 Entrepreneur and Investor visas.

Also covered are the Innovator Founder visa, visas for those representing an overseas business, workers employed as private servants in diplomatic households, domestic workers, and Turkish Workers or Businesspersons.

For each category, the route to settlement carries its own distinct requirements, meaning a worker on a Skilled Worker visa would follow a different process from someone holding a Global Talent visa, even if both had spent the same number of years in the UK.

The publication of this guidance offers clarity for the significant number of foreign nationals working legally in the UK who are at various stages of planning their long-term residency..

UK explains funds needed for student visa applicants

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK has said student visa applications will be refused if applicants fail to satisfy the agency's financial requirements.

The UK has called on applicants to carefully review their bank statements against Home Office requirements before submitting their applications.

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Source: YEN.com.gh