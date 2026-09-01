Germany Names 31 Countries Whose Citizens do Not Need a Visa to Work in the Country
- Germany has confirmed a major immigration advantage for citizens of a select group of countries seeking to live and work there
- The arrangement allows eligible nationals to bypass some of the usual procedures faced by foreign workers
- However, citizens from countries outside the group, including many African nations, still face separate immigration requirements
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The German government has confirmed that citizens from 31 countries can live, work and settle in Germany without first obtaining a visa or residence permit.
According to official guidance published by the German authorities in 2026, the exemption applies to citizens of all 27 European Union (EU) member states, as well as Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Iceland.
Citizens of these countries can enter Germany, take up employment and establish residence without going through the standard visa application process required for nationals of many other countries.
Complete list of exempt countries
The 31 countries whose citizens can live and work in Germany without a work visa or residence permit are:
- Austria
- Belgium
- Bulgaria
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czechia (Czech Republic)
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Italy
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malta
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
Strict rules remain for non-exempt foreign workers
The rules are different for citizens of countries outside the 31-member list, including Ghana and other African countries.
Such nationals generally need to obtain the appropriate visa or residence permit before taking up employment in Germany.
Depending on their circumstances, applicants may need a jobseeker visa, a work visa or an employment-related residence permit.
Official guidance on the Make it in Germany portal also states that specific conditions apply to international graduates from non-exempt countries who want to remain in Germany after completing their studies while searching for employment.
This means that while citizens of EU member states and the four associated European countries benefit from freedom of movement and employment in Germany, nationals of countries outside the exemption list must continue to meet Germany's immigration and employment requirements before working or settling in the country.
Germany announces new rules for international graduates
In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Germany had confirmed that graduates from outside the EU could apply for an 18-month residence permit specifically to search for employment.
The post-study permit allowed holders to take up any type of work during the 18-month period, rather than being restricted to roles related to their degree.
Germany's government had also flagged a key condition attached to the permit that all applicants from third countries needed to know.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.