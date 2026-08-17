UK Visas and Immigration issued a public warning to international students about financial requirements for student visa applications

The UKVI stated that bank account funds must be held for 28 consecutive days before an application is submitted

Applicants with unclear sources of funds may need to attach a cover letter to avoid complications during the application process

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The UK has warned that student visa applications will be refused if applicants fail to satisfy the agency's financial requirements, in an advisory posted on its official X account on 5 August 2026.

The alert, directed at prospective international students, urges applicants to carefully review their bank statements against Home Office conditions before submitting their applications.

UKVI warns international students of strict financial requirements for student visa applications, emphasising the 28-day fund rule and clarity on fund sources. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What the 28-day fund rule requires

Under UKVI guidelines, applicants relying on personal bank accounts to demonstrate financial sufficiency must maintain the required balance for 28 consecutive days. The final day of that 28-day period must fall no more than 31 days before the date the visa application is submitted.

Any break in the account balance during that window, or a bank statement dated outside the 31-day cut-off, is liable to result in a refusal.

The conditions are strict, and even minor inconsistencies in a statement could jeopardise an otherwise complete application.

UKVI also flagged fund sources that may appear ambiguous to caseworkers as a notable area of risk.

The agency advised that applicants in this position consider including a cover letter with their submission to clarify where the money originates, describing the measure as one that "may help" support the application.

Who the warning affects

The guidance is aimed at foreign nationals preparing to pursue education in the United Kingdom.

The student visa pathway attracts a significant volume of applicants from Ghana, Kenya, and other African countries annually, with many relying on personal savings held in local accounts as their primary means of proving they can cover tuition fees and living expenses throughout their studies.

The UKVI advisory serves as a reminder that meeting the technical threshold of having sufficient funds is not enough on its own.

How long those funds have been held, when the statement was issued, and whether the origins of the money are clearly documented all form part of the assessment process.

Applicants are encouraged to consult the full financial guidance published by the Home Office before preparing their documentation.

UK shares salary for health work visa applicants

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reports that the UK government has listed the minimum annual salary that foreign nationals must earn to be eligible for a Health and Care Worker visa.

Applicants seeking roles under the Health and Care Worker visa category must receive a salary of no less than £31,300 per year.

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Source: YEN.com.gh