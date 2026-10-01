A private exchange between Zimbabwean billionaire Wicknell Chivayo and a woman named Susan Mutami resurfaced online after his death in a helicopter crash

Mutami told Chivayo in May 2025 that his 'days are numbered,' a message that gained chilling significance months later

Chivayo and his wife Lucy Muteke were among six people who died when a private helicopter crashed in Marondera on September 30, 2025

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A private conversation between Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo and a woman identified as Susan Mutami, originally exchanged on X in May 2025, has spread rapidly across social media following Chivayo's death in a helicopter crash on September 30, 2026.

A private exchange between Zimbabwean billionaire Wicknell Chivayo and a woman named Susan Mutami resurfaced online after his death in a helicopter crash

Source: Facebook

The exchange on X, which initially circulated as a routine confrontation between a public figure and a critical member of the public, took on a deeply unsettling quality once news of the crash broke.

The conversation began as a pointed political and financial dispute. Mutami made clear she had no interest in the businessman's wealth, telling him directly that not everyone wanted his money and that she was not among those who, in her words, twerk for his cars.

The exchange grew terse, with Chivayo dismissing her remarks and instructing her not to contact him again before responding in what appeared to be Shona.

He subsequently blocked her, and a system notification confirmed she could no longer send him messages.

What gave the chats their haunting quality was a separate message Susan had sent just days before that exchange, in which she told him: "Your days are numbered."

At the time, the words read as the frustration of an ordinary citizen. In the context of what followed, many who encountered the resurfaced posts found the phrasing impossible to ignore.

The Crash in Marondera

On the evening of September 30, 2025, a private helicopter went down in Marondera rural, Zimbabwe, with six people on board.

Family spokesperson Herbert Chivayo confirmed that Wicknell Chivayo and his wife, Lucy Muteke, were among those who perished in the accident, stating that the family was at a loss for words.

Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi also confirmed the crash and the number of occupants.

When Mutami's months-old exchange with Chivayo began circulating again in the aftermath of the tragedy, it moved swiftly across platforms, with many users struck by how closely her words aligned with the manner of his death.

Wicknell Chivayo's family speaks on helicopter crash

YEN.com.gh also reported that Wicknell Chivayo's family, through Herbert Chivayo, has reacted to the sad news.

According to the family spokesperson, relatives were struggling to process the loss, as police began addressing what is known about the crash.

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Source: YEN.com.gh