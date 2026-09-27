Friends and colleagues of Circle-based phone dealer Nana Yaw Kyere, known as Dinero or Terry, gathered for a candlelight vigil on Saturday, September 26, 2026

Mourners dressed in black came together to honour Terry's memory following his reported discovery dead in Teshie on Thursday, September 24

Those close to Nana Yaw Kyere are calling for a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding his sudden and troubling death

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Friends and colleagues of Nana Yaw Kyere, a Circle-based phone dealer widely known as Dinero or Terry, held an emotional candlelight vigil in his memory on Saturday, September 26, 2026, as calls for justice over his reported death continued to grow.

Vigil held for Circle phone dealer Nana Yaw Kyere as friends demand justice. Image credit: Trend GH, UGC

Source: Facebook

The sombre gathering brought together people who knew Terry personally, with mourners dressed in black and holding candles as they reflected on his life and the troubling circumstances surrounding his passing.

Video footage from the vigil, which circulated on social media, captured the grief-filled atmosphere among those who had lost a familiar face from within their community.

Terry was reportedly found dead in Teshie on Thursday, September 24, 2026, just days before the vigil took place.

Events Leading to Nana Yaw Kyere's Death

Earlier reports indicated that Nana Yaw Kyere had told a close friend he was heading out to make a purchase before travelling to Teshie.

As time passed without word from him, his friend grew concerned. It was later reported that Terry sent a message suggesting he had been set up, deepening the anxiety among those close to him.

His sudden death under those reported circumstances has left friends and colleagues shaken, prompting widespread calls for a thorough investigation into what happened.

Nana Yaw Kyere's friends seek justice

Beyond serving as a farewell, the candlelight tribute on Saturday became an opportunity for mourners to voice their demand for answers.

Those gathered made clear that they were not simply mourning Terry's passing but were also determined to keep attention on the case as authorities continue their investigations.

For many who attended, standing together in the dark with candles was an act of solidarity, a way of insisting that the circumstances of the Circle phone dealer's death not be left unresolved.

The scenes from the vigil have since spread widely online, drawing sympathy from others and giving those outside Terry's immediate circle a sense of the deep impact his death has had on the people who knew him.

His friends and colleagues say they remain hopeful that a full and transparent investigation will shed light on what truly happened to the young phone dealer from Circle.

The Facebook video from the vigil of Nana Yaw Kyere is below.

Nana Yaw Kyere's family speaks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Yaw Kyere, the Circle phone dealer's family confirmed that he was found dead after days of searching.

His family appealed for privacy as police investigations continued.

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Source: YEN.com.gh