Communications Minister Sam George publicly expressed support for Madina MP Francis-Xavier Sosu after the lawmaker collapsed at a GIMPA event

Sosu collapsed on stage during a public engagement at GIMPA in Accra on Thursday, September 24, 2026, while delivering a speech

Parliament confirmed Sosu is in stable condition, with his office urging the public to avoid speculation about his health

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Madina Member of Parliament Francis-Xavier Sosu collapsed on stage during a public event at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) in Accra on Thursday, September 24, 2026, prompting an outpouring of concern from colleagues and the general public.

Sam George prays for Francis-Xavier Sosu after MP’s sudden collapse at GIMPA. Image credit: Sam Gyata George

Source: Facebook

Francis-Xavier Sosu was in the middle of a speech about leadership, personal experiences, and his dedication to public service when he appeared to lose consciousness.

Attendees immediately rushed to assist him. Although he briefly seemed to recover and appeared ready to carry on with his address, he began to slump again shortly after.

He was guided off the stage and taken to receive medical attention.

Videos of the incident spread quickly across social media, drawing widespread attention and concern from across the country.

Sam George's message of support for Sosu

Among those who responded publicly was Ningo Prampram MP and Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George, who took to social media to share a brief but warm message directed at his parliamentary colleague.

Describing Sosu as his "Brother and Comrade," George offered both encouragement and prayer.

"Sending you strength and praying for you, my Brother and Comrade, Francis-Xavier Sosu," he wrote.

The message resonated with many who had followed developments surrounding the incident.

Sosu's condition and parliament's statement

Following the collapse, the office of the Madina MP issued a statement confirming that Sosu had received appropriate medical care and was doing well.

The office asked the public to remain composed and cautioned against relying on unverified information or speculation regarding his health.

Parliament also weighed in, confirming that Sosu is in stable condition and under the supervision of his medical team.

The institution acknowledged that immediate assistance was rendered at the venue before he was transferred to a medical facility, and it extended appreciation to those who responded swiftly at the scene.

Parliament further called on the public and the media to respect the privacy of the MP and his family during this period.

The cause of the collapse has not been publicly disclosed, and officials have urged restraint as Sosu continues to receive care.

The Facebook post from Sam George is below.

Former Ghana Agriculture Minister dies

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported on Ibrahim Adam, the former Ghanaian Agriculture Minister and Choggu/Tishigu MP, who has reportedly died.

The veteran politician served in the administration of former President Jerry John Rawlings and represented his constituency in Parliament from 1997 to 2001.

Adam’s career extended beyond politics, as he also chaired the board of the Agricultural Development Bank and helped shape policies affecting Ghana’s farming sector.

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Source: YEN.com.gh