A video captured the emotional moment on August 20, 2026, as Dr Dramani Bukari's brother wept openly at Accra International Airport

The grieving brother is the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority, who could not hold back his tears

The footage of his raw grief drew an outpouring of sympathy from Ghanaians across social media, as tributes continue to pour in

The brother of the late Dr Dramani Bukari, who serves as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), broke down in tears at the Accra International Airport on August 20, 2026, as his late brother's remains were brought home.

Tears flow as the brother of late Dr Dramani Bukari, Deputy CEO of NPA, could not hold back his tears as his remains arrive in Ghana. Image credit: NPA, GLOBE TV GH/FB

Source: UGC

GLOBE TV GH aired the emotional scenes, showing the NPA deputy CEO visibly overwhelmed, unable to contain his grief as he watched his brother's body arrive.

The footage captured him weeping loudly, his anguish plain for all to see as he struggled to come to terms with the moment unfolding before him.

The raw emotion on display resonated with many Ghanaians who watched the footage, with viewers quickly taking to social media to share their condolences and reflections on the pain of losing a loved one.

The Facebook post below shows the heartbreaking moment Dr Dramani Bukari’s brother broke down in tears upon the arrival of his remains.

Reactions trail Dramani Bukari’s brother’s grieving video

Ghanaians who came across the footage were moved by the brother's visible heartbreak, with many urging those around him to allow him space to grieve.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Opare Bea wrote:

"Ebusua eni daso I believe, mmm May his soul find rest😢🙏🏽."

Archimedes Diploma wrote:

"Awwww, may Allah forgive his shortcomings, illuminate his grave and also grant him jannah 🤲🤲."

Georgina Obeng wrote:

"You people should allow him to cry out; it will help him heal fast rather than saying, it is okay."

Najat Jasmine Dede-Kosi wrote:

"If de*th doesn't rain on you, you won't understand his pain. That piercing pain you feel hmmm."

Derick Koni Azimnia wrote:

"You could imagine who he was to him. 😔."

The Facebook post below captures the solemn scenes at the Accra International Airport as Dr Dramani Bukari’s family and NPA colleagues, led by the CEO, gathered for the arrival of his remains.

The YouTube video below captures the late Dr Dramani Bukari shedding tears as he paid an emotional tribute to the late Hon. Alhaji Muniru following the helicopter crash.

Profile of late Dr Dramani Bukari

YEN.com.gh earlier published that Dr Dramani Bukari, the Acting Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), had reportedly died in London.

Joy News reported that Dr Bukari passed away in London on Tuesday, August 11, 2026. The circumstances surrounding his death have not been confirmed as of the time of publication, with further details still emerging.

Dr Bukari was an energy and climate change expert with more than 16 years of experience spanning sustainable energy, entrepreneurship, research, consultancy, and development programmes.

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Source: YEN.com.gh