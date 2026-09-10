Harry Kane scored against Bodo/Glimt in Bayern Munich's opening 2026/27 Champions League match to join elite company

The England captain became one of only four players ever to score in eight or more consecutive Champions League appearances

Kane, who is in contention for the 2026 Ballon d'Or, shares the record with Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski, and Ruud van Nistelrooy

Harry Kane has cemented his place among the greatest strikers in Champions League history after scoring in Bayern Munich's opening group match of the 2026/27 season against Bodo/Glimt.

The goal was far more than a routine addition to his tally. It extended his scoring run to eight consecutive Champions League appearances, a feat that puts him in the company of only three other players to have ever achieved the same milestone.

Harry Kane equals the Champions League goal-scoring record held by Cristiano Ronaldo and 2 other top stars. Photo by Adam Pretty and Power Sport Images.

Source: Getty Images

Harry Kane equals Champions League record

According to Opta, Kane joins Cristiano Ronaldo, who accomplished the feat twice, Robert Lewandowski, who also did it on two separate occasions, and Dutch striker Ruud van Nistelrooy as the only players in the history of the competition to have scored in eight or more consecutive appearances.

The list is as short as it is distinguished. Ronaldo and Lewandowski are two of the most prolific forwards the tournament has ever seen, while van Nistelrooy built his reputation at Manchester United largely on his clinical finishing in Europe.

For Kane to stand alongside all three speaks volumes about the consistency he has delivered at the highest level.

Kane's Ballon d'Or ambitions grow

Beyond the record itself, the timing adds another layer of significance.

Kane is currently among the frontrunners for the 2026 Ballon d'Or, and performances of this calibre can only strengthen his case heading into the remainder of the European campaign.

His ability to show up in the Champions League, night after night, season after season, has been one of the defining features of his time at Bayern Munich.

Scoring on matchday one of a new Champions League campaign, as Bayern routed Bodo 5-0, is precisely the kind of moment that shapes Ballon d'Or conversations. For Bayern and for Kane personally, the run continues.

Harry Kane eyes Ballon d'Or glory

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Harry Kane had reacted to his chances of winning the 2026 Ballon d'Or after a record-breaking season.

If he wins the award next month, the 33-year-old would become the first Englishman to claim the prestigious prize since Michael Owen in 2001.

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Source: YEN.com.gh