The Australian Department of Home Affairs released official guidance on how long international students can stay in the country on a Subclass 500 visa

The student visa allows holders to work up to 48 hours per fortnight while their academic programme is in session

Application fees for the Subclass 500 visa start from AUD 2,500 (GH₵20,478), with concessions available in limited circumstances

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Australia's Department of Home Affairs has published official guidance clarifying how long international students may remain in the country under a Subclass 500 student visa, with stays capped at six years.

Rather than operating on a fixed expiry date applied uniformly to all holders, the visa's validity period is pegged to the length of an individual's enrolled academic programme.

The Australian government states how long foreigners can stay in the country on a student visa. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Students pursuing multi-year undergraduate or postgraduate degrees, including those who combine their principal course with preparatory or pathway programmes, may qualify for the full six-year allowance.

Travel rights under the subclass 500 visa

One notable feature of the visa framework is the freedom of movement it affords. For the entire period the visa remains valid, holders are entitled to travel in and out of Australia without restriction.

This provision is particularly useful for students who wish to return home during semester breaks or attend international academic events without jeopardising their enrolment status.

Work rights and application costs

Beyond its study provisions, the Subclass 500 visa permits international students to take up paid employment for up to 48 hours per fortnight while their course is actively running.

This allowance gives foreign nationals a lawful way to supplement their income and manage day-to-day living costs while studying abroad.

Those considering the visa should factor in the application fee, which starts at AUD 2,500, roughly equivalent to GH₵20,478.

The Department of Home Affairs indicated that reduced fees may be available under certain conditions, and prospective applicants are encouraged to verify their eligibility for any concessions before submitting a formal application.

Australia names country allowing visa-free work

In a related development, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Australia’s Department of Home Affairs had confirmed that New Zealand citizens were the only nationality eligible for the Subclass 444 Special Category Visa.

The free visa allowed New Zealand citizens to visit, study, work and remain in Australia indefinitely without securing a visa before arrival.

New Zealand citizens were advised to be aware of one key condition attached to the Subclass 444 visa before travelling.

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Source: YEN.com.gh