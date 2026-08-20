A viral video showed the former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi apparently gesturing for passionate supporter Peter Akah to move away from him

Akah, widely known as Randy Peter or Peter for Nigeria, built his public profile on energetic advocacy for the former Anambra governor

Social media users turned the brief encounter into a source of humour, with many speculating about what triggered Obi's visible irritation

A short video circulating online has put former Anambra State governor and 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi at the centre of unexpected social media attention, after a clip appeared to show him dismissing one of his most devoted supporters.

A viral video shows Peter Obi appearing to dismiss die-hard supporter Randy Peter Akah. Image credit: businessdiary.ng, Randy-Peter Akah/FB

Source: UGC

The supporter in question is Peter Akah, widely recognised online as Randy Peter or Peter for Nigeria, a figure who built considerable visibility through his vocal and high-energy campaigns backing Obi across digital platforms.

Peter Obi appears to chase away Akah

In the brief clip that quickly spread across social media, Akah was seen standing close to Obi when the politician visibly lost his composure. Obi's body language suggested he wanted distance, appearing to gesture firmly for Akah to step back.

The exchange lasted only moments, but it was enough to capture widespread attention.

The footage does not show what preceded the incident, leaving room for speculation. Some viewers joked that Akah's famously enthusiastic approach to supporting the politician may have finally worn thin.

Others offered a more charitable reading, suggesting Obi may simply have needed a break from the constant presence of cameras and attention that often accompanies public figures on the campaign trail.

The X post below has a video of Peter Obi supposedly chasing away his die-hard supporter, Randy-Peter Akah.

Reactions to Peter Obi 'sacking' Randy-Peter Akah

The video quickly became a talking point, with many users treating it as light entertainment rather than a serious political moment.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below:

@BabaKay58970725 wrote:

"What is the electoral value of these noise makers that PO is carrying all around?"

@Asaboropikin said:

"This video go pain PO."

@Official_Favee added:

"Obi go leave this election for una oo 🤣🤣."

@emmaikumeh commented:

"Lol 😆 it's so annoying."

@boolsiji observed:

"Walaii he pursue am, he come, dey fake laugh 😂😂😂😂😂."

Neither Peter Obi nor Peter Akah has publicly addressed the incident or offered any explanation for what took place in the video.

Ghanaian prophet Clement Testimony drops a prophecy about Nigerian politician Peter Obi. Image credit: Prophet Clement Testimony,/Nur Photo

Source: UGC

Prophet Testimony prophesies to Peter Obi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Clement Testimony triggered reactions on social media with his prophetic message about the famed Nigerian political figure Peter Obi.

It all happened in a now-viral video where the man of God, while preaching, opened up on a vision he had.

In the video, Prophet Clement Testimony explained that he wanted the former Labour Party presidential aspirant to pay him a visit in Ghana so he could deliver a message to him.

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Source: YEN.com.gh