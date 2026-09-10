Harry Kane held onto top spot in the unofficial 2026 Ballon d'Or standings after scoring in Bayern Munich's Champions League opener

Lamine Yamal overtook Mbappe's record for most goal contributions by a teenager with a stunning display against Feyenoord

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi climbed into the top five following his 17th Ballon d'Or nomination

Three Lions captain Harry Kane remains the frontrunner for the 2026 Ballon d'Or in the unofficial rankings after match day one in the 2026/27 Champions League.

Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane and Lamine Yamal shone for their respective clubs on match day one in the 2026/27 Champions League. Photos by Europa Press Sports, Adam Pretty and ANP.

Source: Getty Images

Harry Kane strengthens Ballon d'Or case

The Bayern Munich striker continued his impressive form in Europe's premier club competition by scoring against Bodo/Glimt in the opening round of games.

The goal made Kane only the fourth player in Champions League history to score in eight consecutive appearances.

The remarkable run has further strengthened his case for football's most prestigious individual prize.

Lamine Yamal and Mbappe challenge Kane

Kane's rivals for the award were equally active in the opening matchday.

Lamine Yamal delivered a commanding performance as Barcelona dismantled Feyenoord, contributing a goal and two assists.

The 19-year-old's display pushed his career tally to 23 goal contributions before turning 20, surpassing the previous benchmark held by Kylian Mbappe to become the teenager with the most such contributions in that age bracket.

Mbappe, meanwhile, reached a significant milestone of his own in Real Madrid's hard-fought 2-1 win against Inter Milan.

The Frenchman levelled with Raul Gonzalez to become the joint fifth-highest scorer in Champions League history in the process.

The 27-year-old, a 2018 World Cup winner, nonetheless sits third in the Ballon d'Or standings behind Kane and Yamal, according to Polymarket.

Full top 10 Ballon d'Or 2026 rankings

Rodri holds fourth place, while Lionel Messi has climbed into fifth following his inclusion in the official Ballon d'Or nominee list released on 8 September, marking his 17th nomination for the award. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has dropped out of the top five as a result.

The current Ballon d'Or holder, Ousmane Dembele, who scored a brace in PSG's emphatic 6-1 win over Slovan Bratislava, occupies eighth place.

Fabian Ruiz remains seventh. Michael Olise and Erling Haaland, who both scored braces for Bayern Munich and Manchester City respectively, swapped positions within the bottom half of the top ten.

The full unofficial top ten standings are as follows:

Harry Kane Lamine Yamal Kylian Mbappé Rodri Lionel Messi Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Fabian Ruiz Ousmane Dembélé Michael Olise Erling Haaland

According to UEFA, the 70th edition of the Ballon d'Or ceremony is scheduled for October 26 in London.

Cech makes surprise Ballon d’Or pick

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that legendary goalkeeper Petr Cech had unveiled his choice for the 2026 Ballon d’Or ahead of the October 26 ceremony in London.

Cech’s pick surprised many, especially given the outstanding campaigns produced by several of the award’s younger contenders.

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Source: YEN.com.gh