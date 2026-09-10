PRESEC-Legon won the 2026 NSMQ grand finale, defeating Accra Academy and St Augustine's College in a closely contested competition

The Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School now holds nine NSMQ titles, more than any other school in the competition's history

The 2026 edition marked the latest chapter in a rivalry that has featured some of Ghana's most celebrated senior high schools since 1994

PRESEC-Legon has claimed the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) title, becoming the most decorated school in the competition's history with nine championships since it began in 1994.

NSMQ winners' full list from 1994 to 2026 as PRESEC-Legon claims 9th title. Image credit: NSMQ

Source: Facebook

The Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School finished the grand finale with 40 points, pulling clear of Accra Academy, who ended on 33 points, and St Augustine's College, who closed the contest with 27 points.

PRESEC-Legon extends historic NSMQ dominance

The victory adds to a remarkable record of success for the school. Before the 2026 edition, PRESEC-Legon had won the competition eight times, with Prempeh College second in the all-time standings on five titles and St Peter's Senior High School third on three.

The NSMQ, which is designed to encourage the study of Science and Mathematics among Ghanaian secondary school students, has grown into one of the country's most watched academic contests since its inaugural edition three decades ago.

The competition was not held in 2010 and 2011, but has otherwise produced a different champion in most years, with a handful of schools accumulating multiple titles over the decades.

Full list of NSMQ champions from 1994 to 2026

Below is the complete record of NSMQ winners across all editions of the competition:

1994 – Prempeh College

1995 – PRESEC-Legon

1996 – Prempeh College

1997 – Opoku Ware Senior High School

1998 – Achimota School

1999 – Mfantsipim School

2000 – St Peter’s Senior High School

2001 – Pope John Senior High School

2002 – Opoku Ware Senior High School

2003 – PRESEC-Legon

2004 – Achimota School

2005 – St Peter’s Senior High School

2006 – PRESEC-Legon

2007 – St Augustine’s College

2008 – PRESEC-Legon

2009 – PRESEC-Legon

2010 – No competition

2011 – No competition

2012 – Ghana Secondary Technical School

2013 – St Thomas Aquinas

2014 – Mfantsipim School

2015 – Prempeh College

2016 – Adisadel College

2017 – Prempeh College

2018 – St Peter’s Senior High School

2019 – St Augustine’s College

2020 – PRESEC-Legon

2021 – Prempeh College

2022 – PRESEC-Legon

2023 – PRESEC-Legon

2024 – Mfantsipim School

2025 – Mfantsipim School

2026 – PRESEC-Legon

Mfantsipim School won back-to-back titles in 2024 and 2025 before PRESEC-Legon reclaimed the trophy in 2026.

With nine titles in total, PRESEC-Legon remain the undisputed leader in the all-time NSMQ standings.

Meet Dzidefo Afram, the coordinator behind PRESEC

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Dzidefo Afram, the PRESEC Legon coordinator who has guided the school’s National Science and Maths Quiz team for years. The physics teacher has helped PRESEC reach 11 Grand Finales and win six national trophies.

Afram briefly led West African Senior High School to its first NSMQ Grand Finale in 2018, where WASS lost to St Peter’s by just one point. He now seeks a ninth title for PRESEC and a seventh trophy linked to his tenure as coordinator.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh