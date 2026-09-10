NSMQ Winners: Full List From 1994 to 2026 as PRESEC-Legon Claims 9th Title
- PRESEC-Legon won the 2026 NSMQ grand finale, defeating Accra Academy and St Augustine's College in a closely contested competition
- The Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School now holds nine NSMQ titles, more than any other school in the competition's history
- The 2026 edition marked the latest chapter in a rivalry that has featured some of Ghana's most celebrated senior high schools since 1994
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PRESEC-Legon has claimed the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) title, becoming the most decorated school in the competition's history with nine championships since it began in 1994.
The Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School finished the grand finale with 40 points, pulling clear of Accra Academy, who ended on 33 points, and St Augustine's College, who closed the contest with 27 points.
PRESEC-Legon extends historic NSMQ dominance
The victory adds to a remarkable record of success for the school. Before the 2026 edition, PRESEC-Legon had won the competition eight times, with Prempeh College second in the all-time standings on five titles and St Peter's Senior High School third on three.
The NSMQ, which is designed to encourage the study of Science and Mathematics among Ghanaian secondary school students, has grown into one of the country's most watched academic contests since its inaugural edition three decades ago.
The competition was not held in 2010 and 2011, but has otherwise produced a different champion in most years, with a handful of schools accumulating multiple titles over the decades.
Full list of NSMQ champions from 1994 to 2026
Below is the complete record of NSMQ winners across all editions of the competition:
1994 – Prempeh College
1995 – PRESEC-Legon
1996 – Prempeh College
1997 – Opoku Ware Senior High School
1998 – Achimota School
1999 – Mfantsipim School
2000 – St Peter’s Senior High School
2001 – Pope John Senior High School
2002 – Opoku Ware Senior High School
2003 – PRESEC-Legon
2004 – Achimota School
2005 – St Peter’s Senior High School
2006 – PRESEC-Legon
2007 – St Augustine’s College
2008 – PRESEC-Legon
2009 – PRESEC-Legon
2010 – No competition
2011 – No competition
2012 – Ghana Secondary Technical School
2013 – St Thomas Aquinas
2014 – Mfantsipim School
2015 – Prempeh College
2016 – Adisadel College
2017 – Prempeh College
2018 – St Peter’s Senior High School
2019 – St Augustine’s College
2020 – PRESEC-Legon
2021 – Prempeh College
2022 – PRESEC-Legon
2023 – PRESEC-Legon
2024 – Mfantsipim School
2025 – Mfantsipim School
2026 – PRESEC-Legon
Mfantsipim School won back-to-back titles in 2024 and 2025 before PRESEC-Legon reclaimed the trophy in 2026.
With nine titles in total, PRESEC-Legon remain the undisputed leader in the all-time NSMQ standings.
Meet Dzidefo Afram, the coordinator behind PRESEC
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Dzidefo Afram, the PRESEC Legon coordinator who has guided the school’s National Science and Maths Quiz team for years. The physics teacher has helped PRESEC reach 11 Grand Finales and win six national trophies.
Afram briefly led West African Senior High School to its first NSMQ Grand Finale in 2018, where WASS lost to St Peter’s by just one point. He now seeks a ninth title for PRESEC and a seventh trophy linked to his tenure as coordinator.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Grace Asare (Entertainment Editor) Grace Appiah Asare is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She holds a bachelor’s degree. She has more than five years of experience as a journalist and has worked with Scooper News and Opera News, where she produced engaging news content focusing on entertainment and politics. Grace also offered volunteer services at Tales of Africa, where she produced several articles highlighting African talents. She joined yen.com.gh in 2026. Contact: grace.asare@yen.com.gh