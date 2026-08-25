US immigration authorities published official guidelines listing 10 specific conditions that make obtaining a replacement Green Card mandatory

Conditions range from expiry dates and physical damage to age milestones, status changes, and outdated card formats

USCIS warned that holding an inaccurate or compromised Green Card can lead to legal complications for permanent residents

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The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has released official guidance spelling out exactly when lawful permanent residents are required, not simply encouraged, to apply for a new Green Card.

The agency identified ten distinct scenarios that make replacing the document compulsory for foreign nationals living in the country.

US lists 10 conditions that require permanent residents to get a new Green Card. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

When expiry, loss, or damage forces a replacement

A Green Card holder must file for a new card if their existing document has already expired or is due to expire within the next six months.

Replacement is equally non-negotiable when a card has been lost, stolen, badly damaged, or destroyed entirely.

Age, status changes, and documentation errors

Several life changes also trigger the mandatory replacement requirement.

A child who received a Green Card before turning 14 must apply for a new one upon reaching that age, provided the existing card is not already set to expire before their 16th birthday.

Residents who move between standard US residence and commuter status in either direction must also obtain updated documentation.

Foreign nationals whose immigration status was automatically converted to permanent resident status, including certain agricultural worker applicants, are similarly required to secure a new card.

Holders of older alien registration card formats, specifically Forms AR-3, AR-103, or I-151, must replace those legacy documents with the current Green Card version.

Errors on a card, whether factual inaccuracies or biographical details that no longer match following a legal name change, also require the holder to file for a replacement.

Finally, any permanent resident who was granted status but never physically received the card originally posted by the agency must submit a replacement application.

Legal risks of failing to update

The USCIS cautioned that carrying an inaccurate, outdated, or physically compromised card is not a minor oversight.

Permanent residents who neglect to update their documentation after a qualifying life change risk potential legal complications.

The agency's position is clear: the responsibility falls on the card holder to ensure their document accurately reflects their current status and personal details at all times.

US lists 3 ways Green Card holders lose status

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the US Citizenship and Immigration Services had identified specific actions that could lead to a Green Card holder losing their permanent resident status.

Filing tax returns as a nonimmigrant was among the actions USCIS had flagged as potential grounds for abandoning permanent residency.

Green Card holders who spent extended periods outside the US could also face scrutiny, although prolonged absence alone did not automatically trigger a loss of status.

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Source: YEN.com.gh