Australia Lists 3 Categories of Foreigners Who Can Apply for Protection Visa

Australia's Department of Home Affairs released updated guidance outlining who qualifies for the country's Protection visa

The department identified three distinct groups of foreign nationals eligible to apply, with strict conditions attached to each category

Australian authorities warned that false statements during the application process can result in fines and up to 10 years in prison

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Australia has released fresh guidance on the eligibility requirements for foreigners seeking the country's Protection visa.

The Department of Home Affairs has outlined who may qualify for protection, the circumstances that can disqualify an applicant and the legal consequences of providing false information.

Australia lists 3 categories of foreigners who can apply for its Protection Visa. Phot credit: Hilary Wardhaugh/Getty Images.

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The update also makes clear that coming from a country affected by violence or conflict does not automatically make a person eligible for protection in Australia.

Australia lists 3 categories of foreigners eligible to apply

According to the Department of Home Affairs, the Protection visa is available to eligible people who face persecution or serious harm in their home countries.

The three categories of people who may be eligible to apply are:

People assessed as refugees under international criteria.

under international criteria. People who face a real risk of significant harm if they are returned to their home country.

if they are returned to their home country. Family members of eligible applicants who meet either of the above criteria.

However, Australian authorities stressed that experiencing hardship or coming from a country affected by general conflict is not enough to qualify for the visa.

A person from a violent or dangerous country, or someone who has previously suffered harm, must still meet the relevant legal requirements for protection.

Foreigners with safe third-country options may be excluded

The Department of Home Affairs also highlighted an important factor that could prevent an applicant from qualifying.

A person may be ineligible for Australia's Protection visa if they have a legal right to enter and live in another country where they would be safe.

Applicants in such circumstances are encouraged to consider other immigration options that may better suit their situation before submitting a Protection visa application.

Rejected applications could affect future visa plans

The Australian government warned that applying for protection carries significant consequences if the application is refused.

A person whose Protection visa application is rejected is unlikely to be granted another visa while they remain in Australia.

A refused protection claim may also remain part of the person's immigration history and could affect future visa applications for the individual and their family members after they leave Australia.

Australia warns against false information

The Department of Home Affairs further reminded applicants that they are responsible for proving their claims.

Applicants must sign a declaration confirming that the information and supporting documents submitted with their application are complete and truthful.

Providing false or misleading information can result in serious criminal penalties under Australian law.

Those found guilty could face substantial fines, up to 10 years in prison, or both. Their visa could also be refused or cancelled.

Applicants urged to use registered migration agents

The Australian government has advised foreigners seeking help with their Protection visa applications to use only registered migration agents.

Applicants can verify migration agents through the official Department of Home Affairs website.

However, using a migration agent does not remove an applicant's personal responsibility to provide accurate information and comply with Australian visa requirements.

Australia explains Protection Visa stay duration

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs had clarified the terms of the Subclass 866 Protection Visa, which offered permanent residency to qualifying asylum seekers.

The visa applied strictly to foreigners who had entered Australia on a valid visa and were physically present in the country when they applied.

Applicants had to meet health, character and security requirements, while the visa also counted towards eligibility for Australian citizenship.

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Source: YEN.com.gh