The US government confirmed that certain permanent residents are not required to demonstrate English proficiency during the naturalisation process

USCIS outlined two age-based exceptions tied to how long an applicant has held a Green Card

Qualifying applicants must still complete the civics test, but are permitted to do so in their native language under set conditions

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has confirmed that some long-term permanent residents applying for citizenship are not required to demonstrate English language proficiency during the naturalisation process, provided they meet specific age and residency criteria.

US confirms certain permanent residents may bypass English proficiency requirements for naturalisation, while civics tests must still be completed in their native language. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The exemption applies under two distinct categories. The first, commonly known as the 50/20 exception, covers applicants who are at least 50 years old at the time of filing and have held a Green Card for a minimum of 20 years.

The second, referred to as the 55/15 exception, applies to those aged 55 or older who have maintained permanent resident status in the United States for at least 15 years.

Civics test still required for all applicants

Being exempt from the English language component does not remove the obligation to sit the civics examination.

USCIS requires all naturalisation applicants to complete the civics test regardless of language exemption status. Those who qualify under either exception may, however, take the test in their native language rather than English.

To exercise this option, applicants must bring a qualified interpreter to their naturalisation interview. The interpreter must be fluent in both English and the applicant's native language, and the responsibility for sourcing one rests entirely with the applicant.

Additional consideration for applicants aged 65 and above

Applicants who are 65 years or older and have held permanent resident status for at least 20 years receive an added benefit beyond the language exemption.

USCIS grants this group special consideration regarding the civics examination itself, effectively making a reduced version of the test available to them. This simplified civics assessment is intended to reflect the particular circumstances of older long-term residents.

The provisions form part of a structured framework within the US immigration system that accounts for individuals who may have spent decades building their lives in the country without acquiring full English fluency.

For Ghanaian and other African immigrants who arrived in the United States many years ago and are now approaching citizenship eligibility, awareness of these exceptions could be especially relevant when planning their naturalisation applications.

In a related development, the US government has also outlined strict rules for conditional permanent residents holding a two-year Green Card.

US shares how foreign-born children gain citizenship

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US had detailed how foreign-born children may automatically become US citizens before their 18th birthday.

The policy, outlined in its official Policy Manual, draws its legal basis from Section 320 of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA).

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Source: YEN.com.gh