Senator Aminu Tambuwal paid tribute to retired Supreme Court Justice Umaru Atu Kalgo, describing his death as a profound loss for Nigeria

Justice Kalgo served on Nigeria's Supreme Court from 1998 until his retirement in 2007, following decades of distinguished legal service

Tambuwal honoured Kalgo's contributions to Nigerian jurisprudence and his role in shaping the country's constitutional framework

Retired Supreme Court Justice Umaru Atu Kalgo has died, prompting a heartfelt tribute from Senator Aminu Tambuwal, who represents Sokoto South in the Nigerian National Assembly.

Senator Aminu Tambuwal pays tribute to Justice Umaru Atu Kalgo, recalling his profound impact on Nigerian jurisprudence and constitutional development. Image credit: Getty Images, @AWTambuwal/X

Source: UGC

Tambuwal, a former Governor of Sokoto State, took to his verified X account on Tuesday, 25 August, to honour the late jurist, whom he described as one of Nigeria's most distinguished legal minds and a recipient of the Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON).

Justice Kalgo's decades on the bench

Kalgo's legal career stretched across several decades and touched virtually every level of Nigeria's judicial system.

He was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1965 and went on to serve as state counsel, Deputy Solicitor-General, and High Court Judge before becoming Chief Judge of Sokoto State.

He was elevated to the Court of Appeal in 1988 and later appointed to the Supreme Court in 1998, where he remained until his retirement in 2007.

During his time on the bench, Tambuwal noted that Kalgo delivered judgements that left a lasting imprint on Nigerian jurisprudence across constitutional, civil, and criminal law.

Justice Umaru Kalgo's legacy beyond the courtroom

Beyond his judicial career, Kalgo contributed to the architecture of Nigeria's legal and constitutional landscape through membership of the Constitution Review Committee, the Constituent Assembly, and the Law Revision Committee for the Laws of the Federation.

Tambuwal described him as belonging to a generation of jurists who embodied scholarship, discipline, and integrity throughout their careers.

The senator said the loss extended beyond Kalgo's immediate family to the government and people of Kebbi State, the Nigerian judiciary, and all who served alongside him.

The senator extended his condolences to the Kalgo family, praying for Allah to forgive the late justice's shortcomings, accept his good deeds, and grant him Al-Jannatul Firdaus.

He also asked that God give Kalgo's loved ones the strength to bear their grief.

The X post below features Senator Aminu Tambuwal’s tribute to the late former Supreme Court Justice, Umaru Atu Kalgo.

Nigerians react to Justice Kalgo's passing

Social media users shared their condolences following the news of his death.

@ethel_lute said:

"Oh no! A Jurist par excellence, so truly worthy of the word: INCORRUPTIBLE. Fare thee well, Your Lordship.."

@jamiubamidele wrote:

"Allah forgive and admit him to Fridaos 💔💔💔💔👑🙏🏼."

@m_mashaf commented:

"May his soul rest in peace."

@byau2078 added:

"May Allah accept his shortcomings 🙏🍀."

Katsina United confirm Chinedu Ozor’s death

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Katsina United confirmed the death of their player Chinedu Ozor after confusion emerged over reports that he had shown signs of life following his initial pronouncement of death.

Ozor collapsed just nine minutes into Katsina United's pre-season friendly against Niger Tornadoes in Katsina in the early hours of Tuesday.

The footballer was immediately rushed to K-Dara Specialist Hospital in Gidan Dawa, where doctors reportedly pronounced him dead.

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Source: YEN.com.gh