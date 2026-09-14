UK Youth Mobility Scheme 2026: Full List of 13 Countries and Their Visa Quotas

The UK has unveiled its latest Youth Mobility Scheme update for young people planning to spend time in Britain

The 2026 figures show that some participating countries have been handed far more places than others

The full list reveals the countries receiving the biggest opportunities under the scheme

The United Kingdom has published its updated list of countries and territories eligible for the 2026 Youth Mobility Scheme (YMS), including the number of places available to young people from each participating destination.

The scheme allows eligible young adults to live, work and experience life in the UK for up to two years, subject to the relevant visa conditions.

UK releases the full list of 13 countries and their visa quotas for its Youth Mobility Scheme. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The latest allocation figures show significant differences in the number of places available to participating countries and territories.

Australia gets the largest quota

Australia has been allocated the largest number of places under the 2026 arrangements, with 38,500 spots available to eligible young Australians.

Canada follows with 10,000 places, while New Zealand has been allocated 8,000 places.

The full allocation for the 13 participating countries and territories is:

Australia: 38,500 places

38,500 places Canada: 10,000 places

10,000 places New Zealand: 8,000 places

8,000 places Japan: 6,000 places

6,000 places Republic of Korea: 5,000 places

5,000 places India: 3,000 places

3,000 places Hong Kong: 1,000 places

1,000 places Iceland: 1,000 places

1,000 places Monaco: 1,000 places

1,000 places San Marino: 1,000 places

1,000 places Taiwan: 1,000 places

1,000 places Uruguay: 500 places

500 places Andorra: 100 places

Australia's allocation is significantly higher than that of the other participating countries, while Andorra has the smallest quota with 100 places.

African countries not included

No African country appears among the 13 destinations listed in the 2026 allocation figures.

This means young people holding passports from countries including Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa are not eligible to apply through the UK Youth Mobility Scheme under these arrangements.

The Youth Mobility visa scheme is designed to facilitate cultural and professional exchange by allowing young people from participating countries and territories to spend an extended period in the UK while undertaking eligible work and other activities.

Applicants must also meet the relevant age, nationality, financial and other requirements before they can obtain a Youth Mobility Scheme visa.

UK names countries eligible for Youth Mobility Visa

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK had introduced an important update to its Youth Mobility Scheme for 2026.

The new guidance set out a specific age limit for applicants from a select group of countries.

The details were significant for young people planning to live and work in Britain.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh