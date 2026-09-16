The 9/11 attacks exposed critical gaps in how the US screened international travellers before they reached American soil

Congress authorised the creation of ESTA in 2007, pushing passenger vetting upstream before departure rather than at the border

Proposals published in December 2025 could expand ESTA requirements to include social media handles and detailed family information

Before September 11, 2001, travellers from countries such as the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand could board a flight to the United States without completing any form of pre-departure screening.

That reality changed permanently in the years that followed the attacks, as Washington undertook a sweeping overhaul of how it assessed who was permitted to enter the country.

How 9/11 transformed US travel rules from visas to ESTA. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Investigations into the 2001 attacks, led by the National Commission on Terrorist Attacks Upon the United States, uncovered serious failings in the country's entry systems.

According to a report by Visa News, the 19 hijackers submitted 24 US visa applications in total and received 23 approvals, with some applications incomplete and inaccurate details going unchallenged.

Crucially, none of the perpetrators came from nations enrolled in the Visa Waiver Program, which permits certain foreign nationals to enter the US without a visa.

The deeper problem, investigators concluded, was the government's limited ability to verify identities, conduct background checks, and share intelligence between agencies before a traveller ever set foot on American soil.

Biometric checks and tighter border controls

Congress responded with the Enhanced Border Security and Visa Entry Reform Act in 2002, which tightened travel document standards and expanded biometric data collection.

The US State Department began gathering digital fingerprints from visa applicants at embassies and consulates worldwide.

By 2004, biometric requirements extended to ports of entry, where arriving foreign nationals were asked to provide fingerprints and facial photographs.

Nations belonging to the Visa Waiver Program were required to adopt stronger security measures, share intelligence, and issue biometric passports containing embedded microchips as a condition of retaining visa-free access.

ESTA arrives and continues evolving

The most structural change came through the Implementing Recommendations of the 9/11 Commission Act, passed in 2007.

Section 711 of the legislation authorised an automated pre-departure screening platform for visa-exempt visitors: the Electronic System for Travel Authorization, better known as ESTA.

The system opened for applications in August 2008 and became compulsory for air and sea travellers on January 12, 2009. On October 1, 2022, that obligation was extended to VWP passengers crossing into the US via land borders from Canada or Mexico.

It is important to note that an approved ESTA does not guarantee entry.

As US Customs and Border Protection has stated, authorisation permits a traveller to journey to the United States under the Visa Waiver Program, but admission decisions rest with immigration officers at the border.

The system continues to evolve. In December 2025, CBP published proposals that would require applicants to disclose social media handles used over the previous five years, phone numbers, email addresses from the past decade, and background details on immediate family members.

By May 2026, CBP indicated it was reviewing public feedback and considering a more targeted approach to social media data collection rather than applying the requirement universally.

The European Data Protection Board has formally raised concerns with the European Commission about the volume of personal data that could be gathered on European visitors under the proposals.

US names one visa-free country visitor

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the United States had confirmed that citizens of Bermuda could travel to America without a non-immigrant visa for stays of up to 180 days, subject to specific conditions.

The arrangement gave Bermudian passport holders greater flexibility when travelling to the US for business, leisure or personal reasons.

However, US authorities had outlined circumstances in which the visa exemption did not apply.

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Source: YEN.com.gh