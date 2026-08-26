The US Department of State published official guidance outlining strict protocols every immigrant visa holder must follow after approval

Federal authorities warned applicants against tampering with a sealed document envelope that must be presented intact at a US port of entry

Specific deadlines and entry-order rules for principal applicants travelling with dependents were also outlined in the guidance

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The United States government has released formal guidance directed at immigrant visa holders, setting out a series of strict requirements they must observe between the approval of their application and the moment they set foot on American soil.

According to information published by the US Department of State, approved applicants receive their passport containing the newly issued visa together with a sealed envelope carrying essential supporting documents.

The US government issues a critical warning to new visa holders before arrival. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The rule on sealed envelopes

US Federal authorities have issued a clear warning: the sealed envelope must not be opened under any circumstances before arrival.

The documents inside are reserved exclusively for review by a US immigration officer at the port of entry.

Immigration officers rely on the condition of this envelope to verify an individual's background.

Any indication that the envelope has been opened or tampered with could trigger heightened scrutiny and, in serious cases, put an applicant's entry into the country at risk entirely.

Travel deadlines and dependent entry rules

The guidance also draws attention to the visa's expiry date. Applicants are required to enter the United States before this date lapses, as failing to do so may render the visa invalid.

Additional rules apply to principal applicants who are travelling with family members included in the same application.

The lead applicant must arrive in the United States either before or at the same time as their dependents.

Under no circumstances may accompanying family members enter the country ahead of the main applicant.

These requirements cover all immigrant visa categories, including employment-based routes.

The release of these guidelines comes at a time when several US diplomatic missions are undergoing operational changes.

The US Embassy in Ghana recently announced a pause in routine non-immigrant visa processing, describing the move as a "realignment" of visa services through its official X account. The embassy did not indicate when standard operations would resume.

US stops visa appointments in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US State Department had announced a worldwide pause on visa appointments on Tuesday, August 25, 2026.

A federal judge had separately ruled that Donald Trump’s suspension of immigrant visas to Ghana and 25 other African countries was illegal.

Judge Jeannette Vargas of the Southern District of New York found that then-Secretary of State Marco Rubio had exceeded his authority in enforcing the policy.

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Source: YEN.com.gh