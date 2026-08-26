The US State Department announced a worldwide pause on visa appointments on Tuesday, August 25, 2026

A federal judge has separately ruled that Trump's suspension of immigrant visas to Ghana and 25 other African countries was illegal

Judge Jeannette Vargas of the Southern District of New York found that Secretary of State Marco Rubio exceeded his authority in enforcing the policy

The United States government has paused visa appointments at embassies and consulates across the world, a move the State Department says is tied to a global training programme rather than a direct policy shift.

Donald Trump's administration reportedly pauses US visa appointments worldwide. Photo source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A State Department spokesperson confirmed the pause on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, saying that appointments were being rescheduled to accommodate a training initiative rolled out at all US diplomatic posts worldwide.

The department described the exercise as designed to help consular officers more thoroughly screen applicants considered likely to rely on US public benefits, and to ensure evaluations are carried out "comprehensively and consistently."

No deadline for the resumption of normal scheduling was provided.

US visa applicants left without new dates

Affected applicants at US embassies and consulates received email notifications informing them that their scheduled interviews had been postponed, with no confirmed future dates given.

A Reuters report noted that immigrant visa applicants had received such communications ahead of the State Department's official confirmation.

Federal court overturns Trump's African visa ban

Separately, a US federal court has struck down a Trump administration policy that had suspended immigrant visas to 75 countries, among them 26 African nations, including Ghana, Nigeria, Tanzania, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Non-African countries affected by the suspension included Somalia, Russia, Iran, Afghanistan, Brazil and Thailand.

Judge Jeannette Vargas of the Southern District of New York ruled the policy "patently unlawful," finding that Secretary of State Marco Rubio had exceeded the limits of his authority in implementing it.

The judge further ruled that Rubio had abused his power in enforcing the suspension.

The original visa ban had taken effect on January 21, 2026, blocking the issuance of immigrant visas on the basis that applicants from the listed countries posed a "high risk for becoming a public charge" on US welfare systems.

The court ruling represents a significant legal setback for the Trump administration's immigration agenda, which has involved a series of executive actions aimed at tightening entry into the United States.

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Source: YEN.com.gh