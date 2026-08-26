The US Department of State issued guidance warning immigrant visa applicants against taking certain major decisions before their visa is physically issued

The warning covers three specific actions that could leave applicants financially or professionally exposed if their application faces delays

The US government also reminded applicants that immigrant visas carry a validity window once issued, limiting how long they have to travel

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The United States Department of State has warned immigrant visa applicants not to make significant personal or financial decisions before receiving a physical visa, cautioning that completing an interview does not mean approval has been granted.

The guidance, published by the US government, addresses a common assumption among applicants that the interview represents the final hurdle before relocation.

The US Department of State warns immigrant visa applicants to avoid major decisions before issuance, highlighting three key actions to prevent financial hardship. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Officials made clear that this is not the case, and that acting prematurely can leave applicants in a vulnerable position should their application face delays or ultimately be rejected.

3 actions applicants must avoid

The Department of State specifically identified three actions applicants should refrain from until a visa is in hand. These are: making final travel arrangements, disposing of property, and giving up current employment.

The concern centres on applications that require what the government describes as "administrative processing" following the interview stage. This additional review carries no fixed timeline, meaning applicants could face a prolonged waiting period with no guaranteed outcome.

Booking non-refundable flights, selling property, or resigning from a job before that process concludes exposes applicants to serious disruption if the visa is not issued as expected.

What applicants should know about visa validity

The guidance also includes a reminder about what happens once a visa is eventually approved.

An immigrant visa is generally valid for six months from its date of issue, giving applicants a defined window within which they must travel and enter the United States. Failure to travel within that period would require applicants to go through the process again.

The advisory underscores that the immigration process involves multiple stages beyond the interview, and that patience during the administrative processing phase is essential.

Applicants who treat the interview as confirmation of approval risk significant financial and professional setbacks if their case takes longer than anticipated or is not resolved in their favour.

US considers proposed fee for H-1B visas

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the US is considering imposing a fee of $100,00 on new H-1B visas for highly skilled foreign workers.

If implemented, the US proposal would make permanent a fee that was first introduced as a temporary measure by President Donald Trump last year and is currently subject to multiple legal challenges.

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Source: YEN.com.gh