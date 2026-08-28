Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada have announced a fresh Express Entry drive on August 27, 2026

The Canadian government is targeting skilled professionals across healthcare, STEM, trades, transport and education sectors

Workers with French-language proficiency are also among those being actively sought under the category-based selection system

Canada has opened a new wave of Express Entry opportunities for skilled professionals worldwide, as the country moves to close growing workforce gaps across several critical industries.

Canada under PM Mark Carney launches a new Express Entry drive for skilled professionals in healthcare, STEM, trades, and education sectors. Image credit: Kelly Clark/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: UGC

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced this via its official X account on August 27, 2026, confirming that the government is actively seeking experienced workers whose expertise aligns with the country's current economic priorities.

Who Canada is looking for

The category-based selection system covers a broad range of professions.

Medical doctors, researchers, and senior managers with prior Canadian work experience are among those being targeted, alongside healthcare and social-services workers.

Skilled tradespeople, educators, and professionals in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, collectively known as STEM occupations, also feature on the list.

Transport sector professionals are included as well, reflecting the need to address staffing shortfalls in that industry.

In addition, candidates with French-language proficiency have been identified as a priority group under the Express Entry categories.

The X post below contains Canada’s official announcement on the 2026 Express Entry categories.

How the Express Entry system works

Canada's Express Entry category-based rounds of invitations are designed to give the government flexibility in targeting candidates with specific skills, work experience, or language abilities that match national labour demands at any given time.

Rather than selecting solely on the basis of a candidate's Comprehensive Ranking System score, category-based selection allows Canadian authorities to issue invitations to apply directly to professionals in high-demand fields.

IRCC stated that the recruitment push is intended to bring in experienced professionals who can complement Canada's existing workforce while helping to address shortages in sectors considered vital to the country's economic growth.

Canada offers foreign doctors 14-day work permits.

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada has outlined a pathway for foreign medical doctors relocating to the country.

The details were published by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) as part of a dedicated immigration programme that the country operates specifically for medical professionals.

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Source: YEN.com.gh